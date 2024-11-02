Our football betting expert offers his Wolves vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips ahead of their 17:30 Premier League showdown (2/11/24).

There is a massive match taking place at the bottom of the Premier League as a winless Wolves host a Crystal Palace side that find themselves 17th and only four points ahead of the hosts.

Wolves claimed what is only their second point of the season in a 2-2 draw at Brighton last Saturday and they will be looking to build on that at home to Palace, who got their first maximum points of the campaign in a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Tottenham on Sunday.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Wolves to win

Matheus Cunha over 1.5 shots on target @ 7/4 with bet365

Joao Gomes to be shown a card

Wolves can claim much-needed victory

Wolves have failed to win any of their opening nine games in the Premier League but they may get off the mark at the 10th time of asking at home to Crystal Palace.

It has been a treacherous schedule for Gary O'Neil’s side, who have already faced top-flight fixtures against the current top seven, but there should be no excuses against fellow strugglers Palace.

Even despite a tricky fixture list, the performances haven’t been anywhere near as bad as the results suggest and they have scored in all eight league games since losing 2-0 away at Arsenal in their Premier League opener.

Wolves have pushed Liverpool and Manchester City close in 2-1 defeats in their last two home games and they can relieve some pressure with victory over Palace, who are only four points better off.

The Eagles have picked up only one point from four away assignments and they may be found wanting at Molineux.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace Tip 1: Wolves to win

Cunha to again showcase his attacking talents

Matheus Cunha has been the one shining light for Wolves this season, with the Brazilian maestro having netted four of their 12 league goals.

Cunha has scored in three of his last five league appearances and he often tries to take the responsibility on himself, with him racking up 27 shots in the Premier League.

The former Atletico Madrid star has plenty of quality and he can showcase that with two or more shots on target against Palace.

Cunha had five shots in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Brighton, equalising late on from one of his two efforts on target, and it will be difficult for the Eagles to contain him.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace Tip 2: Matheus Cunha over 1.5 shots on target

Gomes unlikely to escape the referees attention

Nobody has committed more fouls in this season’s Premier League than Wolves’ deep-lying midfielder Joao Gomes, who has made 21 fouls in nine appearances.

The Brazilian has already been given four yellow cards this season and another booking may follow against Palace, especially given the must-win nature of the fixture for Wolves.

Gomes collected 14 cautions in 47 appearances for club and country last season and one of those yellows came away to Palace at Selhurst Park.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace Tip 3: Joao Gomes to be shown a card