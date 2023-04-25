Wolves vs Crystal Palace Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for Premier League clash

Goal brings you the latest Wolves vs Crystal Palace betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Tuesday's Premier League showdown

Wolves and Crystal Palace have both created some breathing room between themselves and the Premier League relegation zone but both sides will be cautious of complacency heading into their clash at Molineux on Tuesday.

Palace are nine points clear of the drop zone, while Wolves have a six-point buffer and the sides could be tricky to separate in the Midlands.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace Betting Predictions:

Defensive resolve of Wolves points to low-scoring affair

Following the reappointment of Roy Hodgson as manager, Crystal Palace demonstrated renewed attacking verve in successive wins over Leicester, Leeds and Southampton, scoring nine times across those three victories.

But that streak was followed by an underwhelming 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday as the Eagles managed just two shots on target at Selhurst Park.

And while they have been playing well on the front foot recently, it is fair to say they could still be missing main forward Wilfried Zaha, who is expected to remain on the sidelines on Tuesday.

A low-scoring game looks likely with Wolves typically tough to break down at Molineux.

Julen Lopetegui's side have recorded wins to nil in three of their last four home fixtures and both teams have found the net only once in their last nine Premier League games on their own patch.

With that in mind, a bet on one or both teams not to score at 3/4 could be a good way to play it.

Goals could be at a premium at Molineux

Sticking with the theme of a low-scoring match, a bet on no goalscorer in the match could also be worth consideration at 13/2.

Wolves's home games in the Premier League have averaged only 2.13 goals per game this season - only Crystal Palace (2.06) and Chelsea (1.94) have seen fewer goals at home on average - and it would be no surprise to see Tuesday's game at Molineux finish goalless.

Palace have been involved in three 0-0 draws since January this year, including in their home contest with Everton last time out.

But rather than opt for the 0-0 correct score, punters should back no goalscorer, which gives the added insurance of a winning bet if the only goal of the game is an own goal.

Semedo could be troubled by Palace's wide players

With both clubs not entirely out of the woods yet, there is every chance this could be a gritty and aggressive affair, so do not be surprised to see a few cards dished out at Molineux.

Key to Palace's revived attacking approach under Hodgson has been the performance of their wide players with Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise having looked particularly dangerous going forwards in the last few weeks.

Wolves's full-backs could therefore be forced into making the odd cynical foul and right-back Nelson Semedo could represent a bit of value at 10/3 to be shown a card.

Semedo has gone into the book nine times in the Premier League this season, including against Nottingham Forest at the start of the month.

