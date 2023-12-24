Wolves vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Wolves Backed in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Wolves vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips for their Premier League dust-up on Christmas Eve.

Chelsea sealed their spot in the EFL Cup semi-final with a penalty shootout success over Newcastle on Tuesday and they will be hoping to get their Premier League campaign back on track away at Wolves.

Wolves vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Wolves - draw no bet @9/5 with BetMGM

Matheus Cunha to have a shot on target @10/13 with BetMGM

Joao Gomes to be shown a card @43/20 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the BetMGM bonus code

Already got a BetMGM account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Blues are languishing as low as tenth in the Premier League and, having lost three of their last five league matches, should expect a stern test at Molineux.

Wolves, three points below Chelsea, do have to respond from a 3-0 hiding at West Ham but they have had extra preparation time and they have excelled on their own patch.

Home is where the heart is for Wolves

Wolves have won only one of their last five league games but their performances at home have been in stark contrast to the poor displays that they have been putting up on the road.

Gary O'Neil’s side have lost only twice in eight league matches at Molineux, which includes 2-1 victories against Manchester City and Tottenham as well as draws with Newcastle and Aston Villa.

That highlights what they are capable of, with only Brighton and Liverpool winning on trips to Wolverhampton this season.

So Chelsea, having been forced to play in the EFL Cup in midweek while Wolves were resting and preparing, should not be anticipating an easy ride.

The Blues have lost their last three away league games at Newcastle, Manchester United and Everton and are being blighted by inconsistencies.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have also been beaten at West Ham and held to a draw at Bournemouth this season and they may be found wanting away at Wolves.

Wolves vs Chelsea Tip 1: Wolves - draw no bet @9/5 with BetMGM

Cunha should test Blues keeper

Matheus Cunha’s total of 22 shots on target in the Premier League this season is 13 more than any other Wolves player and the Brazilian looks a good bet to bolster that tally against Chelsea.

Cunha should be full of confidence having scored in three of Wolves’ last five league games and his team are sure to create plenty of chances now back on their beloved home soil.

The former Atletico Madrid man has registered a shot on target in eight of his last nine matches, with ten of his efforts on goal coming across his last five outings.

Wolves vs Chelsea Tip 2: Matheus Cunha to have a shot on target @10/13 with BetMGM

Gomes may struggle to escape referees’ attention

This could be a feisty Christmas Eve affair and one player that is likely to be at the centre of attention is Wolves’ midfield anchor Joao Gomes.

Gomes has committed 30 fouls across his 14 Premier League appearances this season, with only three players going into this weekend having made more, one of which is Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

With five Premier League bookings already to his name this season, Gomes looks an ideal card candidate at Molineux.

Wolves vs Chelsea Tip 3: Joao Gomes to be shown a card @43/20 with BetMGM