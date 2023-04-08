Wolves vs Chelsea Betting Predictions: tips and odds for Premier League clash

Our experts bring you the latest Wolves vs Chelsea betting tips, as Lampard takes over as Blues interim manager on Saturday.

Chelsea were held to an underwhelming 0-0 draw by Liverpool on Tuesday with Frank Lampard in attendance at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues legend is set to take charge of the club for Saturday's contest away to Wolves.

Although yet to settle on a long-term successor for Graham Potter, who was recently dismissed, Chelsea are set to appoint Lampard as their interim manager for the remainder of the season, only two years after the club sacked him.

It is believed Lampard will be thrown straight into the role and will be in the dugout against a Wolves team who themselves are fighting to stay in the Premier League.

Wolves vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

No goalscorer @ 10/1 with bet365

Nelson Semedo to receive a yellow card @ 11/4 with bet365

Neither side make appeal at Molineux

It is hard to make a case for both of these clubs ahead of their showdown on Saturday, with Chelsea locked in mid-table obscurity and likely having one eye on next week's Champions League tie with Real Madrid and Wolves struggling for consistency in their battle against relegation.

The home side had initially shown promise under Julen Lopetegui, who took charge after the World Cup and won four of his first seven matches in charge.

But the club have won only one of their subsequent seven assignments, putting them firmly in the mix for relegation.

They are not helped by the fact they will be missing key midfielder Ruben Neves, who is suspended, for this contest.

As for Chelsea, they look inept going forwards, having failed to score from 39 shots across their last two matches against Aston Villa and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard has a huge task on his hands with the club 14 points adrift of the top four despite spending more than £550 million on players this campaign, and a draw looks the most likely outcome when these clubs clash in the Midlands.

Wolves vs Chelsea Bet 1: Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

Goals could be at a premium in the Midlands

Chelsea demonstrated wastefulness up front in their last two Premier League encounters, and a shortage of goals has been a common theme for them this campaign, with only 29 goals scored in as many matches in the top flight.

Summer signing Raheem Sterling has netted only four times in the Premier League this season, but that still puts him second in their league scoring charts, with only Kai Havertz (seven) above him.

Mykhailo Mudryk, who is yet to score in a Chelsea shirt, has struggled on the flank for the Blues, and another decent bet in their match with Wolves could be to back no goalscorer.

This is essentially backing the match to finish 0-0, but it is the smarter market to choose as if the only goal/goals in the game scored are own goals, it will also still come in.

Wolves have seen an average of only 2.21 goals per game at Molineux in the Premier League this season, so there is every chance this could be a snoozefest.

Wolves vs Chelsea Bet 2: No goalscorer @ 10/1 with bet365

Semedo could go into the book in cagey affair

Wolves and Chelsea have accumulated 120 yellow cards between them in this season's Premier League, so it could be a feisty one at Molineux, especially with both clubs falling short of expectations this season.

In their six-pointer away to Nottingham Forest last Saturday, Wolves had five players shown yellow cards, including full-back Nelson Semedo, whose disciplinary record has not been great in the 2022-23 season.

That was Semedo's ninth yellow card of the season, making him one of the most booked players in the division this term, and it would be no surprise to see him shown a card again this weekend.

Semedo will likely be up against the likes of Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell, who can cause problems on the overlap and may be forced into a few cynical fouls.

Wolves vs Chelsea Bet 3: Nelson Semedo to receive a yellow card @ 11/4 with bet365