Get three Wolves vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Saturday’s 17:30 Premier League clash (1/2/2025).

Aston Villa booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday but Unai Emery's men do not have time to celebrate as they turn their attention back to the Premier League on Saturday with a trip to lowly Wolves.

Wolves vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Villa can take spoils in Midlands derby

After a run of three games without a win in all competitions, Aston Villa impressed in the Champions League on Wednesday, defeating Celtic 4-2 at Villa Park.

Villa raced into a 2-0 lead after just five minutes, only for Adam Idah's brace to make it 2-2 before the break but a strong second-half performance saw Villa make the top eight in the Champions League.

Something that should do their confidence the world of good after a testing couple of weeks.

Villa have drawn each of their last two games in the Premier League but the first was an admirable point away to highflying Arsenal, while the second was against a West Ham side buoyed by the arrival of Graham Potter as manager.

This should be a more straightforward assignment with Wolves staring down the barrel of relegation after four consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

All four of those matches were against teams in the top six but Wolves were not particularly competitive, conceding three goals in three of those assignments.

They will be without key midfielder Joao Gomes, who is suspended, and having lost eight of their 11 league games at Molineux, they should struggle.

Wolves vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Aston Villa to win @ 11/10 with bet365

Goals usually in plentiful supply at Molineux

Given that their Premier League matches have averaged 3.65 goals per game this season, it is fair to say fixtures involving Wolves rarely disappoint, and this Midlands derby could also be high-scoring.

Villa played their part in a pulsating 4-2 win over Celtic on Wednesday and that was the sixth game in their last eight in which both teams have scored.

Both sides have found the net in 15 of Wolves' 23 league fixtures this term and that is worth combining with over 2.5 goals for another solid wager.

Wolves vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Rogers can build on midweek hat-trick

It seems unlikely that Aston Villa will have both Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran at the club by the end of the transfer window but another talented goalscorer stepped up to the plate on Wednesday.

Following the news that Arsenal had bid for Watkins, it would have been understandable if Villa had wobbled against Celtic.

But midfield ace Morgan Rogers instead showed Villa fans that he can do the business in the absence of their key forwards, having netted a hat-trick against Celtic.

Rogers has struck six times in the Premier League, as well as laying on four league assists, and he is overpriced to net for Villa, who may not deploy their usual forwards depending on the ongoing transfer speculation.

Wolves vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Morgan Rogers to score at anytime @ 12/5 with bet365