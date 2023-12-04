Wimbledon vs Ramsgate Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/1 Goalscorer in FA Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Wimbledon vs Ramsgate predictions and betting tips, ahead of the FA Cup clash this Monday.

A place in the third round of the FA Cup is up for grabs when AFC Wimbledon take on Ramsgate on Monday evening.

The Dons, 10th in League Two, have undoubtedly improved since flirting with relegation to the National League last season and will be aiming to avoid a significant upset.

Wimbledon vs Ramsgate Betting Tips

Wimbledon and Over 3.5 Goals @ 7/5 with bet365

Joe Lewis to score at anytime @ 7/1 with bet365

Over 11.5 corners @ 6/4 with bet365

Ramsgate have collected 31 out of a possible 36 points to take top spot in the Isthmian League South East Division but this is the furthest they have ever gone in the FA Cup.

They beat National League Woking in the last round, but their trip to the Cherry Red Records Stadium might prove a step too far.

Johnnie Jackson's side's home form has been excellent in recent weeks and Wimbledon will fancy themselves to grab a victory and book a third-round home tie against Championship high-flyers Ipswich.

Home comforts for the Dons

Ramsgate's win over Woking grabbed the headlines, but that result came at home, and they may struggle on the road.

Wimbledon lost 1-0 at Wycombe on their last outing but they have triumphed in their last four at home in all competitions. In addition, they have lost just one of their last five FA Cup games on their own patch.

The Dons' home form is likely to be what helps them maintain their mid-table spot throughout the season.

They beat Notts County 4-2 in their most recent game at Plough Lane and will be looking to put on another good display in front of their fans.

Wimbledon vs Ramsgate Tip 1: Wimbledon and Over 3.5 Goals @ 7/5 with bet365

Look out for Lewis

Wimbledon's territorial advantage could lead to plenty of attacking set-pieces, so it may prove fruitful to consider those players who head the ball well when searching for scorers.

On-loan defender Joe Lewis falls into that category and his only goal for the club also came in a cup competition, heading home against Stevenage in the EFL Trophy.

The Welshman excels in the air and carries plenty of value in the anytime market.

Wimbledon vs Ramsgate Tip 2: Joe Lewis to score at anytime @ 7/1 with bet365

Corners should be considered

Lewis' goal against Stevenage may have come from a free-kick, but corners are also likely to be prevalent.

Wimbledon's first-round victory over Cheltenham produced 10 corners and there could be more on Monday.

It is hard not to expect last-ditch tackles and plenty of scrambling the ball away to safety from the visiting Rams.

That is likely to lead to corners and Over 11.5 is the right side of Evens to get excited about.

Wimbledon vs Ramsgate Tip 3: Over 11.5 corners @ 6/4 with bet365