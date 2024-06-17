William Hill Euro 2024 Offer: Generous Welcome Bonus for Germany '24

Learn about William Hill Euro 2024 offer and get your hands on £40 in free bets from a £10 stake at sign-up to use on the Euros this summer.

William Hill are giving new players that sign-up via mobile the chance to claim £40 in free bets from just a £10 stake to use on the Euros this summer.

How to Claim William Hill’s Euro 2024 Offer

£40 worth of free bets are available to all new William Hill users, with players just needing to stake £10 on any market with odds of 1/2 to claim this offer.

In terms of free bets, William Hill presently offers one of the most generous welcome bonuses in the UK right now, with few others being able to come close to this.

In order to claim your £40 in free bets simply follow the steps below:

Got to William Hill via the link above Make sure to do this via mobile, for the full £40 Hit the ‘Join Now’ green button Fill in your name, age, email, phone number and postcode, then find your address Create a username and password Finalise this process Deposit £10 Place £10 on any sports market, with odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once placed, the £40 are then available to be claimed These cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days

The sheer value of this sign up offer cannot be overstated, giving players the highest set of free bets in the UK right now.

Not only do they surpass the likes of Coral, Paddy Power, Sky Bet and bet365, but players are free to do with their free bet tokens as they would like.

Betfred and CopyBet match William Hill in terms of free bet amounts, but these specify their free bets and consign them to certain types of bets, whereas William Hill let their players place their free bets on whatever they may want.

William Hill Existing Customer Promotions

William Hill have got a few landmark promotions, for both bet builders and accumulators that will prove extremely handy during the Euros.

51 games will be going on over the tournament, and tonnes of group games will feature across the first 12 days of the tourney.

The doors for a plethora of accumulator bets are going to be left wide open, with as many as four games going on per day. And with over 50 games to choose from there will be plenty of opportunities for single game bet builders to be placed as well.

Acca Boost

For any punters who enjoy an acca bet, William Hill are offering a great option for them to take advantage of.

The ‘Acca Boost’ allows for players to enhance the total odds of their own personalised accumulators.

Four plus legs must be included, with a max stake of £20

Once the requirements are met, players will receive the option to boost their odds

The boost corresponds to the number of legs included in the but isn’t a fixed amount, decided by William Hill themselves

Personalised enhanced odds are on offer once a day with this acca boost offer, and it can give bettors access to some of the best accumulator odds out there.

Bet Builder ‘YourOdds’ Boost

Similarly, the Bet Builder boost operates almost exactly the same, allowing players to enhance the odds of their bet builder.

Three plus legs must be included, with a max stake of £20

Once these conditions are satisfied, bettors will receive the option to boost their odds

The boost will correspond to the number of legs included but is chosen by William Hill

Again only one of these can be used per day, but it will give punters access to some of the best bet builder odds around

Epic Odds Boost

William Hill have gone big on their price enhancement promotions and their ‘Epic Odds Boost’ is the biggest one yet.

Three plus legs must be included, and the total odds of the builder must be 3/1 or higher

Once met, players will be given the option to give their bet builder an ‘Epic’ boost

This will be much higher than that of the above offer

But it can only be used once a week and has a max stake of £5

With over four weeks of action at the Euros, bettors will have ample chance to make use of this however.

Today's Euro 2024 Action with William Hill

The 14:00 game on Monday pits a lacklustre-looking Romania side against a Ukrainian team, hot on the trail of history and a nation burgeoning with pride.

Poor draws to what can only be described as lowly footballing nations follow them into this one. Ukraine on the other hand are trying to replicate their quarter-final run of 2021 and seems in a good place to do so in Group E.

Belgium and Slovakia round out this group's action at 17:00, as the Red Devils are expected to top this group with relative ease and win this match comfortably.

However, the Red Devils camp is seemingly fractured, as it has been for some time now, something that has always hampered them at major tournaments, as it could open up the door for the Slovakians to nick something from the clash.

Finally, Austria and France will meet in Dusseldorf, as both kick off their European Championship campaigns. France are second favourites for the tourney, favourite in their group, and have all of their big names returning, Kylian Mbappe foremost among these.

Winners of Euro 2021 Les Blues will not want to start slow, and this seems a far-flung prospect even if the Austrians have been impressive of late. France is only going one way, and that is up.

William Hill Euro 2024 Offer FAQs

What is the William Hill sign up offer?

William Hill are offering all new bettors who sign up via their mobile the chance to claim £40 in free bets from just a £10 qualifying bet with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher.

If bettors cannot sign up via their mobile, they will only be eligible to receive £30 in free bets, with the same requirements as above in place.

What is the William Hill bonus code?

The William Hill promo code is ‘R30’. But if players sign up via this article, this will be automatically applied, allowing players to not have to worry about this.

Do William Hill have the Euros?

Yes, William Hill will have all of the Euros matches available to bet upon. Users will also be able to craft their own bet builders for whatever games they may wish, thanks to William Hills ‘YourOdds’ market.

How many teams qualify for Euro 2024?

24 teams have qualified for Euro 2024. The hosts Germany earned automatic qualification, whilst 23 others had to qualify by knockout methods. This includes the likes of England, France, Spain and Portugal and Scotland.