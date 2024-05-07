What is Scorecast Betting: Complete Guide to Understanding Scorecast Bets

Learn all about scorecast betting and how to bet on it with our expert’s complete guide to betting on scorecast markets in 2024.

What is a Scorecast Bet?

A scorecast bet, put simply, is a wager placed on two separate football markets - a player to score and the exact final result of the match, combined into one.

For instance, a user would bet that Player A will score a goal and the final score will be 3-2.

Both elements of your bet must be correct to win. If Player A doesn't score, or if the score isn't exactly 3-2, the bet is lost.

This type of wager is popular due to its high odds and potential payouts, as predicting these two outcomes accurately can be quite challenging.

So, the greater the difficulty, the higher the potential reward. It's a fun and exciting way to add an extra layer of interest to the match, as you'll be eagerly watching both the players and the scoreline.

Key Rules of Scorecast Betting

Understanding the rules is crucial before diving into scorecast betting. Here are a few key principles to keep in mind:

Goal Scorer: This part of the bet requires predicting which player will score the first goal of the match. Anytime goals do not apply.

Correct Score: The bettor must accurately predict the final score of the match. This prediction must include any goals scored in extra time but does not include penalty shootouts.

Both Predictions Must be Correct: To win a scorecast bet, the punter must correctly predict both the first goal scorer and the final score. If either prediction is incorrect, the bet is lost.

Void Bets: If the chosen first goalscorer doesn't start the match, the bet is usually voided and refunded.

Remember, rules can vary between bookmakers, so it's always worth checking the individual terms and conditions before placing a scorecast bet.

Scorecast Betting: Tips and Strategies

To excel in scorecast betting, it's crucial to employ effective strategies and follow practical tips. Here's a list of pointers to guide punters:

Use statistical data: Numbers don't lie. Use historical data, team statistics, player performance data, and other relevant statistics to guide your scorecast predictions.

Make use of betting offers: Many betting sites provide offers like free bets or cashback on certain bets. This can lessen the financial risk and enhance the overall betting experience.

These are just a few tips and strategies surrounding scorecast betting. None are surefire methods but can help players get more informed and feel confident about their wagers.

Best Betting Sites for Scorecast Betting

bet365

bet365 are an ever-benevolent presence in the UK betting scene, and this continues into their scorecast offerings.

Mainly because of their ‘Bore-Draw Money Back' promotion. This allows for players to get their stake back as a free bet should the game end as a 0-0 draw.

This extends into their scorecast markets, meaning that players have a nice little bit of insurance attached to their scorecast betting with bet365, something that can be said for a few others in the UK right now.

Get your bet365 bonus code

Sky Bet

Sky Bet have become well known for their price boosts in the UK, often enhancing odds to level far above their competitors.

However, they have recently expanded this into their scorecast markets for some matches.

These boosts can be found across some of the biggest matches each and every day, representing some true value to players, and providing some of the best prices around.

Get the Sky Bet new customer offer

Paddy Power

Paddy Power catapulted themselves to third on our list thanks to the massive variety they offer for the scorecast bets, allowing players a true sense of freedom when crafting the perfect scorecast bet for them.

Many bookmakers only provide odds for the usual suspects in terms of goalscoring, whereas Paddy prices up virtually every player that could touch the pitch.

Players can therefore truly place the scorecast bet they want, no matter what or how outlandish it may be, with Paddy Power.

Get your Paddy Power sign up offer

Unibet

Unibet will always find their way to near the top of our lists because we simply cannot understate how impressive their football odds can be.

This of course extends into their scorecast bets, where their base market prices will be one of the best around.

Players should always be keeping an eye on Unibet, just in case they pop up with some supremely valuable odds that cannot be passed up.

Get your Unibet sign up offer

H3 Parimatch

Parimatch are a newer entrant into the football betting scene in the UK, but have a core focus on this and as such excel in this category.

Scorecast is of course extremely well represented under this also, offering players access to one of the widest scorecast markets we have ever seen.

Get your Parimatch welcome offer

Scorecast betting FAQs

What is a scorecast bet?

A scorecast bet is simply, a bet on the final score of the match alongside picking a goalscorer.

This essentially then becomes a double and comes with much higher odds than that of most other football betting markets.

What is a Wincast bet?

A wincast bet is remarkably similar to that of a scorecast bet but with the notable exception being that only the winning team needs to be predicted, not the score.

A goalscorer is still required to be picked, but of course, a wincast can limit some risk, as players need not predict the score accurately. But, the odds take a knock because of this.

Does it have to be the first goalscorer for scorecast bets?

No, it does not always have to be the first goalscorer in scorecast bets. This is the case with some betting sites, but they will make this abundantly clear to bettors beforehand.

If this is the case, there is often an ‘Anytime Scorecast’ option as well where players can bet on the correct score and an anytime goalscorer.

Can I cash out my scorecast bet?

The rules vary between betting sites but as a rule of thumb, we would say no, as most of the major betting sites do not allow for these bets to be cashed out.