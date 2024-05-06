What is Outright Betting: Complete Guide to Betting on Outright Markets

Learn all about outright betting and how to bet on it with our expert’s complete guide to betting on outright markets in 2024.

Outright betting is an extremely popular type of betting nowadays, whereby you are betting on the eventual result of competitions or awards, be this the Premier League or the Golden Boot winner.

To find out exactly what this means, how to bet on this and the best betting sites to play with we have created this football betting guide to help you get informed.

What does Outright Betting mean?

In its simplest form, an outright bet is when you are betting on the overall outcome of a competition. They also apply to individual awards from tournaments or leagues as well.

All betting sites will have outright betting options for almost every single league including, but not limited to, the Premier League, FA Cup, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, World Cups, Euros, Champions and Europa League and much much more.

The most common types of outright betting are:

To Win Outright

To be Relegated

To be Promoted

To Finish in the Top 4, 6, and Half

Golden Boot

Golden Glove

Next Manager to be Sacked

These are the most commonly found types of outright betting among bookmakers. Some offer more diverse and wide-reaching markets than others but be sure to check beforehand.

In outright markets, you can bet from the eventual winners to those sides who may end up being relegated or even on who will win the Golden Boot.

For example, Manchester City to win the Premier League, Newcastle to finish in the top 4, West Ham to be relegated or Erling Haaland to win the Golden Boot.

Some bookmakers also allow you to combine certain bets together as doubles or trebles. This means you could bet on a side to win, and another to be relegated from the same league.

When are Outright Bets paid out?

Due to the long-term nature of these bets it can sometimes be difficult to know exactly when the bets will be paid out as wins.

The best rule of thumb to follow is that when the season ends, if what you have bet on has happened, like Man City winning the league, then your bet will be paid out as a win.

Sometimes also your bets will be paid out earlier, but this is only if it is mathematically impossible for them to change their finishing position.

Say you have bet on a side to be relegated, and they cannot mathematically escape the relegation zone, then your bet will be paid out as a win.

Outright market bets are either paid out when the league or competition comes to an end or it has been mathematically confirmed.

For the next manager to be sacked markets, these bets are paid out once it has been confirmed by the club.

Best Outright Betting Sites

bet365

bet365 are one of the most popular betting sites in the UK and after looking at their outright markets we can see why. They provide one of the broadest set of options for outright betting in the UK.

This includes a host of options for the Premier League, far beyond the regular outright winners or to be relegated.

But they also offer odds for leagues across Europe as well as the Champions, Europa and Conference Leagues.

We also found their odds to be particularly impressive, providing what was more often than not some of the best selections around, and these can be combined into doubles or trebles, from different leagues and competitions.

bet365 are well worth looking into if you are after a great outright betting site, both in terms of their wide range of selections and leagues and their impressive odds.

William Hill

William Hill is another excellent option for players looking for an outright betting site. We not only found their markets to be priced up superbly, but also their offered selection being wide and in some cases unique.

Players can access a great and varied set of outright odds, especially for the EFL’s top leagues, from the Premier League down to League Two. However, their offerings lack slightly when looking outside of the UK leagues.

Their odds are also very impressive, sometimes offering players some of the best odds around.

Their niche markets are of particular interest, as not many other bookmakers carry them. For markets such as the ‘Top London Club’, this allows you to bet on which London-based club will finish higher in the league. With this being available for many regions of the country.

We found this to be quite unique among betting sites and enjoyed how it offered players greater freedom or variation in their outright betting choices.

Betfred

Betfred represents another great option for players to look into for their outrights markets.

We found these to be wide and diverse providing players with a great variation of teams and selections to choose from. These include some impressive Premier League markets if they become slightly limited after this.

Their odds were also of particular note as they provided players with some of the best prices around. Betfred will also offer particularly impressive odds boosts for these throughout the season and are well worth keeping an eye out for.

Betfred also provides their players with a handy sign up offer, and the funds of this can be utilised for their outright markets.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet are one of the UK's favourite bookmakers and therefore it is no surprise that they provide one of the most comprehensive outright betting markets around.

Sky Bet has what is possibly one of the widest outright markets around or so that we have seen. These allow players to choose between all of the regular markets but also provide dedicated team-based options.

These allow you to choose a side and then be able to bet on who they will finish higher than in the League that year. This is quite a unique selection that seems secular to Sky Bet.

Their odds are also nothing to be sniffed at giving players access to some impressive prices in tandem with their regular in-season boosts that they offer on certain outright markets, especially for the outright winner of the Premier League.

10bet

10bet have been making a name for themselves in the UK bookmaking industry, due in part to the valuable odds and prices they offer for all of their football markets.

This extends to their outright markets and can give players access to some of the best odds around.

10bet also provides a great selection of varied outright odds, and while this isn’t perhaps as wide as some other bookmakers, the selection is maintained across most of Europe’s top five leagues, whereas some others become more limited the further abroad you go.

Players can also claim their impressive sign up offer that can be claimed both via their website and app, and the bonus can of course be used on their outright markets.

Outright Betting FAQs

Is outright betting only available for football?

No, outright betting is available on a wide variety of sports out there.

This includes the likes of tennis, golf, rugby, American football and much much more with these markets getting wider each and every year.

What is outright betting?

Simply put, outright betting is whereby a player can bet on the eventual outcome of a tournament, competition or league.

This works for loads of different sports be this, a football team to win or be relegated from a league, a tennis player to win Wimbledon or a footballer to win the Golden Boot in the Euros, the possibilities are endless.

What does to ‘win outright without’ mean?

All that to win outright without means is that would the team or player bet upon have won the tournament or competition, without the team or person who came first being involved in it at all.

For instance ‘Liverpool to Win the Premier League without Man City’.

Therefore if Man City win the league, but Liverpool comes second then the bet will count as a winner.

Can I cash out outright bets?

Yes, the majority of outright markets can be cashed out by users.

However, this cannot usually be done whilst a game is running, with bettors having to wait for a single match to be over before being able to do this.