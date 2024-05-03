What is Draw No Bet: DNB Betting Explained

Learn all about what is Draw No Bet (DNB) with our guide to DNB betting on football online in 2024.

The 'Draw No Bet' concept is a popular betting method that allows punters to stake their money on a team with a bit of safety net.

Essentially, when placing a 'Draw No Bet', you're staking your money on one team to win the match and if the chosen team comes out on top, you win the bet.

But what makes this method unique is what happens when the game results in a draw as instead of losing your wager, as you would in a traditional bet, a draw results in the stake being returned.

So, in the case of a draw, it's as if the bet never happened. This kind of wager is particularly advantageous in sports where a draw is a likely outcome, allowing bettors to add protection to their bets while still potentially reaping rewards.

Draw No Bet in football Betting

In the realm of football betting, 'Draw No Bet' has a significant role.

As football matches often result in draws, this strategy provides a safeguard for bettors, giving them the chance to recover their stake.

For instance, imagine betting on a Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool and a punter places a 'Draw No Bet' wager on Manchester United.

If United win, the bet pays out.

If the match ends in a draw, the punter does not lose their money; instead, their stake is refunded.

However, if Liverpool wins, the bettor loses their stake.

It is also worth noting that if the draw no bet is included in a bet builder or accumulator the leg will merely be voided, should the game end as a draw.

This method adds an exciting twist in football betting, making it more enjoyable and less risky.

The Pros and Cons of 'Draw No Bet'

'Draw No Bet' offers its unique set of advantages and disadvantages that are crucial to consider before placing your wager:

Pros:

Reduces risk by eliminating the chance of losing money if the match ends in a draw.

Ideal for cautious punters or beginners in sports betting, as it provides a safety net.

Cons:

The odds for 'Draw No Bet' are generally lower, leading to smaller potential winnings.

Understanding these pros and cons will help bettors make informed decisions, tailoring their approach to match their risk tolerance and betting style.

'Draw No Bet' vs 'Double Chance': Understanding the Difference

'Draw No Bet' and 'Double Chance' are two popular betting strategies, each offering unique ways to balance risk and reward. Here's a breakdown of their key differences and similarities:

Draw No Bet Double Chance Risk Level Moderate Low Betting Options Two Three Outcome if Match Draws Stake is Refunded Bet Wins Potential Payout Higher Lower due to reduced risk

In 'Draw No Bet', the wager is on one team to win, and in the event of a draw, the stake is refunded.

In contrast, 'Double Chance' allows a bet on two of the three possible outcomes, reducing the risk but also the potential payout.

Thus, bettors have to choose the approach that best suits their risk levels and betting style.

The Best Betting Sites for Draw No Bet

bet365

As ever bet365 can always be relied upon for some of the best odds around and this is no different when it comes to their ‘draw no bet’ markets.

With this market being available on virtually all of their football betting markets also, players can always trust and rely on bet365 should they wish to place a draw no bet.

Get your bet365 promo code

Betfred

Betfred cannot be faulted for the general football odds on offer to their player, with this extending to their ‘draw no bet’ markets.

What's more is the fact that it holds a prominent place in Betfred’s football landscape, making it simple and easy to locate and place via their site or app.

Get your Betfred promo code

Boylesports

Boylesports have translated well into the football market after having previously been known as a horse racing and greyhounds-focused site.

This has opened up their football betting markets massively, with draw no bet being just one of the many great features included.

Get your Boylesports sign up offer

Sky Bet

As one the football betting hubs in the UK Sky Bet of course are well represented in all aspects of this.

Draw no betting can normally be wagered upon as a single, part of a bet builder or even in an accumulator with Sky Bet, something that cannot be said for all bookmakers out there.

Get the Sky Bet new customer offer

Unibet

Unibet similarly to the top two on this list have some of the best football betting odds around, always a good indication, particularly so for draw no bets.

This is because the odds of these bets are lower than that of the full time result market, so players want access to the best odds possible, even more so if they are going to be cut.

Get your Unibet sign up offer

Draw No Bet FAQs

What is the difference between ‘Draw no bet’ and ‘Double Chance’?

Simply put, the difference between these two is:

For a draw no bet, if the match ends in a draw then the stake is either refunded or the leg counted as void.

For double chance, if the match ends as a draw the bet still counts as winner, if the draw option has been selected. But the total odds of this are lower.

We have a full breakdown of the difference between the two above.

Can I cash out a draw no bet?

Yes and no, this answer varies depending on which bookmakers are being used by the punters.

Some allow for draw no bets to be cashed out whilst others do not. This will always be mentioned in the T&Cs and is worth looking into.

Do I get my money back on draw no bets?

Yes, but only if the match ends as a draw. If the game goes this way then the stake of the single will either be refunded, or the leg will be voided in an accumulator.

If the side you backed wins, then your stake is returned as part of the winnings.

If the side not backed wins, then the bet counts as a loss and the stake is lost.

What sports can I bet on draw no bet in?

Draw no bet -covers a wide variety of sports including but not limited to: