What is a Trixie Bet: Complete Guide to Understanding Trixie Betting

A Trixie bet in its simplest form, is where punters choose three different selections, and then have four separate bets placed on these for them.

These wagers come in the form of three doubles and one treble.

It provides an increased chance of a return from your bet, as only two of the three chosen selections need to win, in order for the bettor to see some returns.

Delving into a Trixie Bet

To better understand, consider this simple example:

Imagine you're betting on three football matches, with teams A, B, and C.

In a Trixie Bet, you would place:

Three double bets

A+B

A+C

B+C

And one treble

A+B+C

If any two teams win, you'll receive a payout from one of the doubles. If all three teams win, then the three doubles and the treble will win, meaning the full profits of the bet will be paid out.

This strategy has its advantages as, even if not all your selections come in as winners, some profit can still be made.

It must be noted also then when playing on a Trixie bet whatever stake is wagered will be duplicated across all four bets.

Therefore, if 50p was wagered, then the total stake would be £2.00. This is because £0.50 x 4 = £2.00.

This is just another level of the Trixie bet that must be remembered so players aren’t surprised at the overall cost of their stake.

Examples of a Trixie Bet

To truly grasp the workings of a Trixie bet, a practical example is beneficial.

Take three football matches: Arsenal vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs Manchester United, and Tottenham vs Manchester City.

A bettor fancies that Arsenal, Man Utd, and Man City will win their respective matches.

And the player chooses to place a Trixie bet.

Three double bets

Arsenal & Man Utd

Arsenal & Man City

Man Utd & Man City

And one treble bet

Arsenal, Man Utd, and Man City

If a bettor stakes £10, the total amount invested would be £40 (£10 for each of the four bets).

If all three of the backed teams win then this is great because the Trixie will come in, in its entirety.

But, let's say Arsenal and Man Utd win, but Man City lose. The bettor still receives a payout from the successful double bet (Arsenal & Man Utd).

Hopefully, this example illustrates the appeal of Trixie's bets; even if one selection fails, there's still a chance for a return.

The best betting sites for Trixie Betting

bet365

bet365 tops so many betting categories that it should come as no surprise that they possess some of the best trixie betting markets around.

They make it supremely easy to create these, with just three selections needing to have been selected. From here players go to the ‘Show more multiples’. From here players can choose the Trixie option and are ready to roll.

Players can also see their initial stake, as well as the total stale after the calculations are made, something that very few other bookmakers actually provide.

Of course, bet365 have some of the best odds around and this, when coupled with their interface, stands them head and shoulders above the rest.

BoyleSports

BoyleSports have come over from the horse racing side of betting, and with Trixie bets featuring heavily here, they have all the bases covered when it comes to this for football.

Once three selections are added to the betslip the Trixie betting option immediately without having to take any extra steps simplifies this process for players.

Their odds are also extremely competitive, and players will not be disappointed with any of their offerings, least of all the Trixie markets.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet continues in the vein of making life easy for players. Once three selections are chosen the Trixie option is again just a click or tap of the finger away, this is found at the top of the betslip this time.

The betslip will also calculate the total stake for their players, so they know exactly how much they need in their account, a nice usability feature.

William Hill

William Hill keeps it nice and simple when it comes to Trixie betting, with a few simple steps required in order to place these.

Handy drop-down menus show all the cover bets available to plate depending on the number of selections, and this then allows players to explore their options before placing a bet.

SBK

Having the best odds is always a sure fire way to get recognised and this is exactly what app-only betting site SBK have done, offering some of the best football prices in the UK right now.

This of course will only serve their players Trixie bets incredibly well, raising the total odds and in turn potential winnings.

But this is also supremely handy, for if just one of the doubles comes in, as more winnings can be gained from this, even if the Trixie doesn't all come in.

Trixie Betting FAQs

Is a trixie bet worth it?

Sometimes. A Trixie bet allows for players to potentially see a much higher payout because there are four bets that can land. Also, it allows for winnings to be made even if not all three of the selections come it.

However, it does require an increased stake from the player and therefore may not always be worth it.

How do I place a Trixie bet?

Choose three selections, football teams, horses or anything else, and add them to the betslip. When here go to ‘Multiples’ and choose ‘Trixie’.

Input your stake, this will be quadrupled and then hit place bet.

Is a Trixie better than a Patent?

It depends on what players are looking for. A Trixie offers less of a comprehensive cover than a patent bet, this having seven selections spread across three selections.

However, the stake is of course more than that of a Trixie, with this being multiplied by seven instead of four. At the end of the day, it depends on how comprehensive players want their bet to be, as well as their staking ability.