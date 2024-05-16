What is a Lucky 63 Bet: Complete Guide to Understanding Lucky 63 Betting

Learn all about what Lucky 63 bets are and how to place them online with our expert’s complete guide

A Lucky 63 is a unique type of wager that is best described as a bet that has six different selections, which results in a total of 63 different bets being placed.

The beauty of this bet is that it offers a wide range of winning opportunities, even if not all selections are victorious.

It is most commonly used in horse racing, however, it is slowly making its way into the football realm, as it can translate nicely onto some markets, such as ‘Results’, ‘Goals Over/Under’ and many more.

The Basics of a Lucky 63 Bet

The Lucky 63 bet is a comprehensive betting strategy that includes six different selections and a total of 63 bets. This strategy provides bettors with a wide array of ways to win. But what is a Lucky 63 bet made up of?

The Lucky 63 bet structure includes:

6 Single Bets: These are individual bets on the six different selections.

These are individual bets on the six different selections. 15 Double Bets: This involves betting on two of the legs in tandem. With six selections, there are 15 possible ways this can happen.

This involves betting on two of the legs in tandem. With six selections, there are 15 possible ways this can happen. 20 Treble Bets: This involves betting on three of the legs together. With six selections, there are 20 possible ways this can happen.

This involves betting on three of the legs together. With six selections, there are 20 possible ways this can happen. 15 Four-fold Accumulators: This involves betting on four of the legs in tandem. With six selections, there are 15 possible ways this can happen.

This involves betting on four of the legs in tandem. With six selections, there are 15 possible ways this can happen. 6 Five-fold Accumulators: This involves betting on five of the legs in tandem. With six selections, there are 6 possible ways this can happen.

This involves betting on five of the legs in tandem. With six selections, there are 6 possible ways this can happen. 1 Six-fold Accumulator: This is a six-leg accumulator on all selections to win.

So: 6+15+20+15+6+1=63. This is where the Lucky 63 name comes from.

Through this breakdown of the Lucky 63 bet, bettors can gain a clearer understanding of how it works and the many ways they can win.

It must be noted also, that when placing the bet, the wager will be the same for each and every bet included in the Lucky 63.

This means that the initial stake is multiplied by 63. For example, if the bettor decides to place a £50 stake on the bet, the total stake would be £31.50.

The multiple levels of the Lucky 63 bet offer many different opportunities to win, making it an enticing option for those who enjoy a more strategic method of betting.

The Ins and Outs of a Lucky 63 Bet

Unravelling the intricacies of a Lucky 63 bet can be intriguing. This particular bet is about fully understanding the potential outcomes and scenarios. Here's a closer look at some of these possibilities.

If just one of the six selections wins, the bettor would only receive a return from the single winning bet.

However, if more selections win, the more bets that will payout as winners.

For example, if two selections win, the bettor would get a return from two single bets and one double bet.

This then continues all the way up to six, where of course if all six selections come in then the whole Lucky 63 bet will be won and the potential profits from this could be quite impressive.

In essence, the Lucky 63 bet offers a wide range of outcomes and scenarios, making it a great option for those who appreciate a more strategic betting experience.

The Difference between a Lucky 63 and a Heinz Bet

A Lucky 63 and Heinz bet are remarkably similar in the sense that they are a combination of multiple bets over six different selections but come with one core difference.

However, the major difference between them is that a Heinz does not include the single bets, and as such only has 57 bets in it, instead of 63.

Everything else is the same from the number of doubles, trebles, four, five and six-fold bets as well as the stake remaining the same across all of these.

The Heinz bet cuts the singles from the wager. Whilst this does mean the initial stake will be lower than that of a Lucky 63, it also means players will not be rewarded should just one of their selections win.

Think of the Heinz bet as a smaller version of the Lucky 63 bet.

Best Betting Sites for Lucky 63 Betting

BoyleSports

BoyleSports makes placing a Lucky 63 supremely easy and has a few nice accessibility features attached to this, making them perfect for everyone, be they experienced or brand new to this style of betting.

The minute the six selections hit the betslip the option to place a Lucky 63 is presented, alongside other types of cover bets, like Patents and such.

BoyleSports also details all the different wages included in this type of bet, so players know exactly what they are betting on and how it works.

Few other bookmakers do this, instead just expecting players to know what the bet is, and this alongside them working out the odds, potential winnings and total stakes are just a few of the great user-focused features that set BoyleSports apart.

Perfect for any new or existing customer, BoyleSports does not disappoint when it comes to Lucky 63 betting.

bet365

bet365 serves to provide their players with some of the most valuable Lucky 63s out there, courtesy of their impressive prices for virtually all markets.

This not only helps to raise the total price of the cover bet but also the odds of the individual bets within it. Therefore if the whole thing doesn’t land players can still see a decent amount of profit.

Competitive odds are maintained across all their betting markets but are particularly prevalent for both horse racing and football, both of which are perfect for Lucky 63 betting as well.

Unibet

Unibet, similar to bet365, excels in terms of Lucky 63 betting thanks to their excellent prices.

Again serving players well, not only in the total odds, but improving the prices and potential payouts of the individual bets included within.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet offer their Lucky 63 bettors the chance to watch all six of the selections unfold with their fantastic range of live streams.

All are 1080p HD, have little to no lagging or buffering and are fast-loading so players need not miss out on any more than they have to.

Betfred

Betfred makes placing a Lucky 63 with them easier than ever, with a few clicks in the betslip bringing up the option once the selections have been added. Beyond this, all the calculations are done for players, including the total stake so no one can be surprised.

Lucky 63 Betting FAQs

What does Lucky 63 mean?

A Lucky 63 bet is a type of multi-wager whereby 63 separate bets are placed across six different selections, for anything from horse racing to football.

This eventually comes out to 6 singles, 15 doubles, 20 trebles, 15 quadruples, 6 five-folds and one six-fold accumulator, making up the 63 bets.

Is a Lucky 63 worth it?

Yes, a Lucky 63 bet can be worth it if the punter is looking for total coverage, and the ability to win off of almost every potential outcome, bar all the selections losing.

This is because the singles are also included in this, meaning even if just one of the bets lands players could still earn some winnings back.

How much does a Lucky 63 cost?

A Lucky 63 bet can cost as much or as little as the player wishes, but remember the initial stake will be multiplied by 63 no matter what.

Many bookmakers put a £0.10 minimum initial bet on these types of wagers, however, so the least a Lucky 63 could cost would be £6.30.

How many trebles are there in a Lucky 63?

There are 20 trebles included in a Lucky 63 bet, this is to ensure all the six selections are entirely covered when it comes to this.

Aside from being the most numerous within this style of cover bet the trebles are where a lot of value can be found for players even if they only manage to get three or four of the selections correct.