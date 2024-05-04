What is a Double Bet: Double Betting Explained for Beginners

Learn all about what is a double bet with our guide that explains exactly what double betting is and how to place them in 2024.

In the bustling world of sports betting, one strategy stands out for its simplicity and potential returns - double betting, which simply involves combining two selections into a single bet.

This strategy is widely used because it offers a higher potential return than two single bets as the odds are multiplied together.

Understanding the Basics of Double Betting

Double betting is a simple yet effective betting strategy often used in sports betting.

It involves betting on two selections, the odds of which are then combined into one, higher overall price.

The bettor must predict the outcome of both events correctly to win the double.

These selections can be from the same game, the same sport but different events or matches, or two entirely separate entities.

Different types of double bets provide bettors with a wide range of strategies, with some common types including:

Win Double: This is the most basic type of double bet. Both selections must win their respective events for the bettor to get a return.

Each-Way Double: This is a more complex double bet. It consists of two each-way bets, meaning the selections can either win or place in their events for a return. This type of bet can be seen as a less risky option, making it perfect for beginners.

Over/Under Double: In this type, the bettor predicts whether the total goals, points or runs in two different events will be over or under a particular number.

Mix 'n' Match Double: This involves mixing different types of bets, such as an over/under bet and a winning bet. It allows for more flexibility and diversity in betting strategies.

Understanding these double bet types can give bettors an edge, allowing them to choose the most suitable strategy based on their knowledge and the specifics of the sporting events they're betting on.

Real-World Examples of Double Bets

Football Double Bet:

Imagine you're betting on two Premier League matches and you predict that Manchester United will beat Chelsea, and Arsenal will defeat Liverpool.

If both Manchester United and Arsenal emerge victorious, you win the bet, whilst if either United or Chelsea lose or draw, the bet is lost.

Horse Racing Double Bet:

Consider two horse races happening at Ascot and you bet that Horse A will win the first race and Horse B will win the second race.

If both Horses A and B win their respective races, you'll receive a return, but if either horse fails to win, you lose the bet.

The Maths Behind Double Betting

Understanding double bet odds isn't as challenging as it might seem. It's all about multiplying the odds of the two different events included in the bet.

For instance, consider a bettor has chosen two events with respective odds of 2/1 and 3/1.

To figure out the potential winnings, they simply, turn the fractional odds into decimal odds and multiply these together. So:

3/1 - becomes 4.00

2/1 - becomes 3.00

4.00 x 3.00 = 12

From here we turn it back into fractional odds by removing 1 and placing it over 1. Becoming 11/1

The calculation remains the same for different sports or betting markets.

It's the multiplication of the two decimal odds that gives double-betting its potential for high returns.

However, the need for accuracy in predicting the outcomes of two separate events also makes it a more challenging strategy.

In summary, the maths behind double betting is straightforward: multiply the decimal odds, understand the risk, and enjoy the potential for a higher reward.

The Best Betting Sites for Double Bets

Betway

Betway run their own brand of odds improvements called ‘Betway Boosts’, with these some of the best around both in terms of doubles selections and odds.

This is because of their cross-sport nature coming in previously unthought-of or improbable selections into one and bringing with it some fantastic prices.

Get your Betway sign up offer

Unibet

Unibet sits atop our list of the best betting sites for double bets thanks to their impressive football odds.

Of course with the odds being multiplied in a double the higher the better, and Unibet rolls out some of the best around, only serving to enhance their doubles betting markets for their users.

Get your Unibet promo code

bet365

bet365 prove to be extremely valuable to users when placing double bets, with this being due to their range of odds boosts and enhancements.

Their super boosts and odds boosts often involve doubles and with it bring some impressive prices that are unmatched by a number of competitors.

Get your bet365 bonus code

William Hill

William Hill found their way onto this list for the same reason as bet365 given they often provide odds boosts on doubles.

These are well worth keeping an eye out for as the prices can be enhanced higher than those being offered by other bookmakers.

Get your William Hill sign up offer

10bet

10bet are slowly growing in popularity in the UK betting scene thanks to their impressive baseline odds.

This of course means that any doubles crafted with them are equally highly priced and this is only of benefit to users.

Get your 10bet sign up offer

What is a Double Bet FAQs

How to do a double bet?

Putting together a double bet is really simple, all bettors need to do is choose two selections, these will then be put into their bet slip, the odds combined, and a double is born.

This can then be wagered on via the bet slip, or more selections can be added to it to take it into being a treble or an accumulator.

Are double bets any good?

Yes, a double bet can be an extremely handy tool in a bettor's arsenal, allowing them to get better odds and in turn higher potential profits.

However, of course, this means more selections must go their way, but with just two selections bettors are often confident in themselves.

Can I cash out doubles?

Yes, many doubles bets can be cashed out. However, it does depend on what has been wagered on, as some markets are not being able to be cashed out.

This varies from bookmaker to bookmaker, so players should always be sure to check, particularly if they hope to be able to cash out their double.

How do I work out my double bet odds?

Simply take the odds and multiply them together to get the overall price of the double.

However, virtually all bookmakers will do this calculation for you in your bet slip so this shouldn't prove an issue.