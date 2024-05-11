What is 10 Minute Betting: Complete Guide to Understanding 10 Minute bet markets in 2024

Learn all about 10 minute betting and how to bet on it with our expert’s complete guide to betting on 10 minute markets in 2024.

Breaking Down 10 Minute Betting

10 minute betting, as the name suggests, is a unique way of wagering that concentrates on 10 minute intervals within a sports match.

Normally, punters place a wager on the ultimate outcome of an entire match or game. It's a longer process, with the results only known at the final whistle.

In contrast, 10 minute betting focuses on the action within specific segments of a game, transforming each section into a mini-match of its own.

The thrill comes from the immediate victory or loss that each 10 minute period can bring.

Types of 10-Minute Betting Markets

Bets can be placed on a number of different markets for this window all of which are broken down below:

Result - Team to be winning, or draw at a specific 10 minute period, like a mini-game inside the big match

Goal to be scored - if there will or will not be a goal in the next 10 minutes

Team to score - If there will be a goal, and which team will score it

Player to score - if there will be a goal and who will score it

Bookings Over/Under - How many bookings there will be in the next 10 minutes

Player to be booked - Which player will be booked within the next 10 minutes

Next corner - Which side will earn the next corner

Amount of corners (Over/Under) - How many corners there will be in the next 10 minutes

It is important to note that 10 minute betting markets expand massively and are ever-changing, once the game has kicked off.

Pre-match markets will be from 00:00 to 09:59 normally, with these then being updated to include the next set of 10 minutes and so forth.

Therefore 10 minute betting gets serious when betting in play, as the market choices are far wider and constantly evolving as the game progresses.

In essence, 10 minute betting offers many more opportunities to win, turning each segment of the match into a brand-new opportunity for players.

Winning Strategies for 10 Minutes Betting

10 minutes of betting can turn each segment of the game into a thrilling betting experience, where the betting stakes are high and the rewards come fast.

Here are some effective strategies to increase your chances of winning:

Study the Teams: Teams with aggressive strategies are often a good bet for the 10 minute betting. Understanding a team's style of play can give bettors an edge.

Match Context: Factors like the importance of the match, home advantage, and rivalries can significantly influence the game's dynamics.

Research: Look at how teams or players perform in certain periods This information can provide valuable insights about potential bets.

Monitor the match: Watching the game live can give you a feel for the momentum and trends of the match, in turn helping players make more informed bets.

Try Draw Betting: For those who prefer less risky bets, 10 minute draw betting can be a good option with goals being a rarity in some games.

These are just a few things to bear in mind when considering trying a hand at 10 minute betting and can help to give players the edge.

The Best Betting Sites for 10 Minute Betting

bet365

bet365 are ever impressive when it comes to the realm of football betting, and their 10 minute markets are no different.

They possess what is comfortably the widest set of betting options for players, with all the above-mentioned selections available via their betting site or app.

This is perfect for any new or existing customers, offering a range of options for them to pursue in these 10 minute windows and in turn more opportunities to win.

Their live streams and updates are also particularly useful, helping punters get a true sense of the game, even if they do not have the live stream, with a live ticker and core stats all being provided as well, via a central hub.

All this does is enable players to get informed about their potential 10 minute bets, and with tonnes of choice, punters will always be able to find something to play on with bet365.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet comes in a hot second on our list, and this is thanks to their impressive range of live streams for football, something, of course, goes hand in hand with 10 minute betting.

These streams are all in 4k high definition, laid with no lagging or buffering and are available for a wide range of football matches and leagues.

This can either help players stay on top of any ongoing 10 minute bets or get inspired for the next set.

With one of the widest sets of live streams for football Sky Bet are a great option for anyone looking to seriously get involved with 10 minute betting.

Betfred

Betfred features some of the fastest odds updating for in-play betting in the UK right now, and this elevates their 10 minute betting offering massively.

Giving players the best possible prices at any given moment is perfect for this style of betting and exactly what Betfred provides.

Players want to be able to play on the 10 minute markets quickly as the in-game timer might be about to tick over at any second. No one wants to be slowed by a suspended market or having to accept an odds change.

Betfred's commitment to live betting shines through in the 10 minute markets, allowing punters access to the latest and best possible prices.

Paddy Power

Paddy Power comes into our list thanks to their impressive provision of 10 minute betting markets.

This includes offering player-specific markets such as shots on target and passes in addition to all of the ones mentioned above.

They sit on a par with bet365 in terms of the range of markets, yet their odds are just a tad lower in some cases.

Paddy Power still outclasses most other betting sites in the UK when it comes to prices, and the range of their 10 minute betting markets is on a par with the best.

BetMGM

Finally, BetMGM has earned their spot on the list thanks in part to their newcomer status and the fact they have a decent set of 10 minute markets available.

Many new betting sites choose to focus on the more popular betting options, but BetMGM hit the ground running and brought a near full complement of their players.

These markets are also constantly getting added to and soon they will surpass most other betting sites in the UK when it comes to this style of betting.

New betting sites don’t often bother with such a niche market as 10 minute betting, but BetMGM has impressed us in this regard, and players should check them out.

10 Minute Betting FAQs

What does 10 minutes mean in betting?

10 minute betting is a wager that covers what may occur in a 10 minute window of a football match.

For instance, who will be winning at the end of those 10 minutes, if a goal will be scored or how many cards there may be in this window.

What does a 10 minute result mean?

The 10 minute result essentially asks players to choose who will win a certain 10 minute period.

Treat it as a mini-game of 10 minutes. The overall score of the match does not matter, instead imagine as the 10 minutes begins the match is 0-0, even if it is not. Players then bet on whether a side will win that mini-match or if it will be a draw.

Does added time count in 10 minute betting?

No, added time does not normally count within 10 minute betting markets, as bookmakers will specify the market as ‘80:00 - 89:59’.

However, some betting sites may offer a ‘80:00 - 90:00+’ market. The plus sign means it would include the added time as part of the bet.

Can I 10 minutes bet on extra time?

Yes, even when extra time rolls around loads of betting sites will still have 10 minute betting markets live.

Players need to be aware that the markets are sometimes presented in the form of ‘90:00 - 99:59’, but others may look like ‘00:00 - 09:59 ET’. They both mean the same thing but some bookmakers use one or the other