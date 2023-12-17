West Ham vs Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips: Draw a profit on 5/2 stalemate

Our football betting expert offers his West Ham vs Wolves predictions and betting tips for their Premier League clash on Sunday ay 14:00.

West Ham finished off a successful Europa League group-stage campaign by beating Freiburg on Thursday but now need to get their Premier League form back following last weekend's 5-0 battering at Fulham.

Wolves have had a week off to recover from a disappointing 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest as they prepare for a trip to the London Stadium, where they have lost three in a row.

West Ham vs Wolves Betting Tips

Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

Over 2.5 Wolves cards @ Evens with bet365

Late Goal – Goal After 75:59 @ 5/6 with bet365

O'Neil's improvers can snuff out Hammers

The only points Wolves have picked up on the road this season have come at clubs below them in the table, but Gary O'Neil's men can pick up a draw at West Ham.

Wolves have lost their last three away games – at Sheffield United, Fulham and Arsenal – but all narrowly, by a single goal. And in the games at Bramall Lane and Craven Cottage they were level going into added time only to concede in the last seconds each time.

Wolves are improving steadily under O'Neil and a side capable of beating Manchester City and Tottenham, and drawing against Newcastle and Aston Villa, clearly has plenty going for it.

Admittedly, all four of those results were at Molineux yet they average more shots away from home (12) than they do at their home ground (10.4). And only two clubs average fewer shots than West Ham in home games.

Wolves have lost on their last three visits to the London Stadium, failing to score in any of them. Those results, however, pre-date O'Neil and shouldn't be relevant.

West Ham are going well – just one loss in eight games – but workload is an issue coming into this game on the back of Thursday night's win over Freiburg. And last week's 5-0 demolition at Fulham was chastening.

West Ham vs Wolves Tip 1: Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

Reds and yellows commonplace for Old Gold

Wolves are seventh in the table for tackles while Nelson Semedo and Joao Gomes are in

the Premier League's top 10 for fouls committed, which all suggests the Old Gold will be keeping referee Chris Kavanagh on his toes at the London Stadium.

Wolves have picked up 48 cards – 45 yellows and three reds – in the league this term with 26 of those away from home, an average of 3.2 cards per away match.

They aren't going to become any less combative so the evens they chalk up at least three cards at West Ham looks a sensible play.

West Ham vs Wolves Tip 2: Over 2.5 cards @ Evens with bet365

Late dramas nothing new to West Ham

There has been a goal in the 76th minute or later in seven of Wolves' eight Premier League away games.

There have been 14 goals in 11 of West Ham's matches scored in the 76th minute or later.

The added stoppage time this season and the bare stats suggest there will be a late goal or two on Sunday.

West Ham vs Wolves Tip 3: Late goal – Goal After 75.59 @ 5/6 with bet365