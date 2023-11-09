West Ham vs Olympiacos Predictions and Betting Tips: Hammers can come out on top in 2/1 tip

Our football betting expert offers up his West Ham vs Olympiacos betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Europa League clash this Thursday.

Europa League Group A leaders West Ham will be looking to get revenge on Olympiacos, who beat the Hammers 2-1 in Piraeus last month, and they may have the quality to do so in east London.

West Ham vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

West Ham to win and both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Mohammed Kudus to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Panagiotis Retsos to be carded @ 7/5 with bet365

Olympiacos can land a blow in defeat

Olympiacos got the better of the Hammers last month, winning 2-1 in Piraeus, but they may not repeat the trick in London, with West Ham boss David Moyes likely to field a far stronger team for this reverse fixture.

The likes of Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez were rested for that loss, with West Ham set to name a strong side as they look to cement their place at the top of Group A and recover after losing their 17-game European undefeated streak.

The visitors’ only away match in the competition this term saw them draw with minnows Backa Topola and their last Europa League win on the road, excluding qualifying victories, came seven matches ago in 2021.

West Ham should be too strong at London Stadium, where they have lost just once in five matches despite playing Champions League sides Arsenal and Newcastle in that run.

However, back Olympiacos to score in defeat. The Greek side have scored at least two goals in their last nine matches and clearly possess the firepower to hurt a Hammers defence that have kept just one clean sheet in their seven home games this season.

West Ham vs Olympiacos Tip 1: West Ham to win and both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Marvellous Mo to continue to shine

West Ham find themselves in a bit of a rough patch, having lost four of their last five games, but one shining light has been the emergence of Mohammed Kudus.

The summer signing from Ajax has forced his way into Moyes’ plans of late and is now one of the first names on the team sheet following two brilliant goals in as many starts over the past couple of weeks.

The Ghanaian star has already scored twice in this competition, hitting a brace against Topola, and could be set to notch another against Olympiacos, who have shipped 10 goals in their last five games.

West Ham vs Olympiacos Tip 2: Mohammed Kudus to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Rash Retsos could catch referee’s attention

Olympiacos centre-back Panagiotis Retsos has a tendency to catch the eye of the referee, and may do so again on Thursday.

He was booked in the reverse fixture for a late challenge on an out-of-form Danny Ings, suggesting he may struggle to cope with the pace of West Ham’s first-choice attackers.

Paqueta, Bowen, Kudus and Michail Antonio could all feature and all possess immense skill which could lead to some untimely challenges from the Greek defender, who has been booked in his last three matches.

West Ham vs Olympiacos Tip 3: Panagiotis Retsos to be carded @ 7/5 with bet365