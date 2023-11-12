West Ham vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips: Entertaining affair may end level

Our football betting expert offers his West Ham vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash.

Nottingham Forest head for the London Stadium to tackle West Ham on Sunday seeking to build on their impressive home success over Aston Villa last weekend.

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals scored @ 2/1 with bet365

Nottingham Forest to score the first goal @ 8/5 with bet365

Draw @ 13/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Steve Cooper's side will have garnered confidence from that win and they now meet a Hammers outfit with a poor defensive record this season, with Forest heading to east London in the knowledge a win would see them leapfrog their hosts.

Goals on the road have been hard to come by for Forest, but they will fancy netting against a West Ham side with just one clean sheet in five so far on their own patch.

Goals the best bet in London Stadium showdown

It would be hard to feel confident in either of these sides getting the win.

West Ham had a tough Europa League game against Olympiacos on Thursday night, with Lucas Paqueta netting inside the final 20 minutes to put them on the brink of qualification for the knockout stages.

Forest, of course, have enjoyed seven days off since their impressive win over Aston Villa at the City Ground on Sunday.

Cooper's side have conceded two or more goals in seven of their last ten away matches and West Ham will fancy getting at them.

David Moyes has his own defensive worries, however. Only the bottom four clubs in the Premier League have conceded more than West Ham's 20 entering this weekend's round of games.

Last season, West Ham won this fixture 4-0 and four of the last six meetings between these clubs have produced four or more goals.

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals scored @ 2/1 with bet365

Forest can make early inroads

Noticeable last weekend was the manner in which Forest started the game against Villa. There was real intent from the outset and they took only five minutes to make their mark via Ola Aina's low strike that opened the scoring.

That was the second time in three games Forest had scored first, with a 3-0 loss at Liverpool in between.

West Ham started slowly at Brentford last Saturday and were behind within 11 minutes, the third Premier League on the spin where they had conceded first.

With the Hammers coming into this off the back of that Europa League clash, Forest will be eager to target any potential European hangover by getting after their hosts early on - especially armed with the knowledge that West Ham's defensive record this season is weak.

The visitors are decent value to draw first blood in a game fancied to have goals.

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Nottingham Forest to score the first goal @ 8/5 with bet365

Stalemate can ensure at the end

There may well be plenty of goals around, but it will be no shock if these sides are tied when all is said and done.

Forest - alongside Brentford - are the Premier League's draw specialists this season with four already from 11 games.

Also, they haven't won at West Ham since 1997, at the old Upton Park. With just a point splitting these teams after 11 games, they are effectively well-matched.

West Ham justifiably may feel theirs is the squad that contains more quality, but manager Moyes is having to balance European commitments with domestic challenges and that is a factor to consider given they've had less than 72 hours prep-time for this game.

Three of Forest's last five games have resulted in stalemate and another split decision is a likely outcome at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Draw @ 13/5 with bet365