Get three West Ham vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before West Ham day’s 14:00 Premier League clash (27/10/2024).

Neither West Ham’s nor Manchester United’s seasons have exactly gone to plan, as both find themselves in the bottom half, with few victories to their name. Erik ten Hag continues to face mounting issues, and a trip to London is unlikely to improve his fortunes.

West Ham vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Double Chance - West Ham or Draw @ 6/10 with Betfred

Over 2.5 Goals @ 8/15 with Betfred

Matthijs de Ligt 0.5 Shots @ 9/4 with Betfred

Hammering it Home

West Ham have been struggling in all aspects of their game, but finally securing a win at home, last time out here will have been a major boon to their efforts.

United meanwhile were held to a 0-0 draw on their only other visit to London, when they played at Selhurst Park, and the Hammer’s fans can often prove a little tougher to contend against than that of the Eagles faithful.

This is telling as the Red Devils' only road victory came against the winless Southampton, hardly a major feat, being held or defeated upon all other occasions.

This should give the Hammers a boost, and a belfie they can secure points in this one, particularly when combined with the recent record with United.

United lost on both of their most recent visits to the London Stadium, something that does not bode well for a side that is struggling with a major raft of injuries as well.

Missing Harry Maguire, Kobbie Manioo, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia has left ten Hag short on options, forced to start players who have been underperforming of late as well.

The Hammers look set to secure some points at home and with the draw or victory covered by the double chance anything works.

West Ham vs Man Utd Tip 1: Double Chance - West Ham or Draw @ 6/10 with Betfred

Goals in Great Store

Neither side has been shy on goals of late, and with West Ham expected to control the game at home, the number could rise much higher than the 2.5 line.

First off both sides have seen the majority of their games have more than 2.5 goals, both seeing it in five of their eight games to this point.

Perhaps more importantly the Hammers, who should control the match at home, have seen no less than ten goals scored in their last two Premier League matches.

This is a phenomenal rate, and one that, whilst it might not climb as high, should still cover the 2.5 line with ease.

West Ham vs Man Utd Tip 2: Over 2.5 Goals @ 8/15 with Betfred

De Ligt Leaping High

Matthijs De Ligt has, despite United’s shoddy performances, been a standout in their backline, with the ex-Ajax and Bayern Munich centre-half being given a new lease of life in the Premier League.

So much so he has become a core part of the goal-scoring threat possessed by United, as he is averaging nye on a shot on target a game.

Threatening from both corners and free kicks the Dutchman has become a centrepiece of ten Hag’s plans, as he was back in his Ajax days.

Testing the keeper comes naturally to the CB, but a mere shot offers some insurance in case he misses the target or has his efforts blocked, with this still counting.

West Ham vs Man Utd Tip 3: Matthijs de Ligt 0.5 Shots @ 9/4 with Betfred