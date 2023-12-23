West Ham vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Emerson to book in for 5/2 winner

Our football betting expert offers his West Ham vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips for their Premier League clash on Saturday at 12:30.

West Ham return to the London Stadium licking their wounds after Wednesday night's 5-1 drubbing at Liverpool in the League Cup, and hoping to take their frustration out on Manchester United.

West Ham vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Erik ten Hag's side were also last in action at Anfield, drawing 0-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, a third successive match in which they have failed to find the net.

Honours even at the halfway point

There's just one point and one place separating West Ham and Manchester United in the Premier League, indicating that their Saturday lunchtime showdown at the London Stadium could well be a tight affair.

West Ham have enjoyed and endured some real ups-and-downs and come into the game on the back of one of their worst results of the season.

Manchester United are still struggling for any sort of consistency and last week's goalless draw at Liverpool, hailed as a triumph, illustrates how far they have fallen.

The draw looks a big runner at 13/5, while the half-time draw at 13/10 very definitely merits a second glance.

West Ham have played eight times at home this season and have yet to be behind at the interval. Man United have played eight times away this season and have yet to be behind at the break.

Indeed, it's been all-square when the half-time whistle has sounded in six of those eight road trips.

West Ham vs Man Utd Tip 1: Half Time Draw @ 13/10 with bet365

Card-happy Italian to add another to his haul

No-nonsense West Ham left-back Emerson Palmieri was given a well-earned night off on Wednesday, sitting on the bench as the Hammers crashed 5-1 at Liverpool in the League Cup.

It means the Italian will be fit and fresh to put in a full shift against Man United, a full shift meaning plenty of lung-busting runs up and down the flank – and a very real likelihood of picking up a yellow card. Certainly the 5/2 he's booked looks a fair price.

The 29-year-old has picked up seven yellow cards in 16 league appearances this season, plus another couple in six European ties.

The hope is he goes up against Antony on Saturday, because that's the type of match-up that spells confrontation. Either way, given his record, get on Emerson to have his name taken.

West Ham vs Man Utd Tip 2: Emerson Palmieri to be booked @ 5/2 with bet365

Super Scott looks well worth a shot

Five-goal Scott McTominay looks about the likeliest source of goals at the moment in the current Man United set-up.

He is averaging 1.9 shots per game from a more advanced midfield role, so back him to get at least one on target against the Hammers.

West Ham vs Man Utd Tip 3: Scott McTominay Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 6/5 with bet365