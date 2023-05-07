West Ham vs Man United Predictions and Betting Tips: With a impressive odds of 4/1 for goalscorer

Find out why our West Ham vs Man U predictions have the Hammers coming out on top, an interesting goalscorer and some great booking odds

Manchester United have not lost to West Ham in the Premier League since 2019 but their 2022/23 away-day blues could continue on Sunday in Stratford. As The Red Devils suffered a seventh away league defeat of the season on Thursday, losing 1-0 at Brighton.

West Ham vs Man United Betting Predictions:

West Ham to win @ 12/5 with bet365

Said Benrahma anytime goalscorer @ 4/1 with bet365

Luke Shaw to be booked @ 10/3 with bet365

David Moyes' Hammers lost 3-0 at Manchester City the previous evening but are likely to be able to recall some of their stars following illness.

They still need to win two of their remaining four league games to seal their top-flight status for next season and this game looks like a real chance to get a crucial three points.

While Man Utd head into the weekend sat fourth in the table, their injury issues might be catching up on them.

Hammers can secure huge three points

West Ham have had a mixed season but are still in a good place to seal their spot in next season's Premier League and also have a shot at European success through the Europa Conference League.

Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at City had an air of inevitability about it, especially as Moyes rested a few key names, while Declan Rice headlined a pack of players absent through illness.

That result extended their league run to three straight defeats but there is room for leniency, with Liverpool and in-form Crystal Palace joining the Citizens in their list of recent conquerors.

A home match against Man Utd offers a chance to build momentum ahead of Thursday's Conference League semi-final against Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar and they take on a team who have won just one of their last five on the road in the league.

Despite sitting fourth in the Premier League, Erik ten Hag has admitted that his side need to become more consistent. They have now lost seven times away from home in the league, while they also went down 3-0 at Sevilla on their way out of the Europa League.

After the disappointment of Thursday's 1-0 defeat at Brighton, courtesy of a 99th-minute penalty from Alexis Mac Allister, the Red Devils could be vulnerable.

West Ham vs Man United Tip 1: West Ham to win @ 12/5 with bet365

Said could extend scoring record

Said Benrahma may not be the most consistent player but he can produce moments of magic and also has a knack of netting against the Red Devils.

The 27-year-old scored in his side's 2-1 home league defeat in September 2021 and then again in March's 3-1 FA Cup loss at Old Trafford.

That latter strike is one of nine he has netted in all competitions this season and, having been rested at the Etihad, playing the final 11 minutes off the bench, he should start on Sunday.

Coming in off the Hammers' left, Benrahma will not be fazed by facing either Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Diogo Dalot and could end the evening in double figures for the campaign.

West Ham vs Man U Tip 2: Said Benrahma anytime goalscorer @ 4/1 with bet365

Shaw less than secure centrally

Injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, plus Harry Maguire's exile, has resulted in left-back Luke Shaw being moved into central defence on several occasions this season.

His performances have been generally good but his unfamiliarity with the role, plus the inconsistency of those around him, have seen him in the cards, picking up two yellows in his four matches since his most recent switch inside.

With Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio likely to start in attack for the Hammers, Shaw looks sure to be tested and may find himself in Peter Banks' notebook.

West Ham vs Man U Tip 3: Luke Shaw to be booked @ 10/3 with bet365