West Ham vs Liverpool Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for Huge Premier League Clash

Two sides who have struggled for consistency this season meet on Wednesday at the London Stadium as West Ham host Liverpool.

The Hammers' recent run of one defeat in six in the league has helped them move to within touching distance of mid-table, while they have also thrived in Europe, reaching the semi-finals of the Conference League.

Liverpool head to Stratford unbeaten in four and have been involved in some entertaining games, beating Leeds 6-1 in their last away match before nudging past Nottingham Forest 3-2 on Saturday.

They remain in the running for a European finish and have history on their side, having won six of the pair's last seven meetings.

With both sides still striving for Europe although via very different methods, we could well see both in the Europa League next year.

The Hammers are favourites to win the Conference League, whilst Klopp attempts to remedy the Reds' failing season by qualifying for Europe next season.

Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 5/2 with bet365

Over 3.5 Goals @ 13/8 with bet365

Diogo Jota Anytime Goalscorer @ 7/4 with bet365

Reds to grab another win

Like West Ham, Liverpool have struggled for consistency this season and, while far from the finished article, are starting to put some form together.

Their defensive foibles may have yet to be fixed but they are purring in attack, scoring 11 goals in their last three matches.

That has left them as the third-highest scorers in the league and they will know that West Ham can be vulnerable at home, especially against the bigger sides, losing 5-1 to Newcastle and conceding twice in the first 10 minutes of their 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

David Moyes' men produced arguably their best performance of the season in winning 4-0 at Bournemouth on Sunday but while they have found their scoring touch, Liverpool might still have too much.

Expect goals in Stratford

The pair's recent results hint at more goals and the last two meetings at the London Stadium have produced nine strikes between them.

Liverpool won 3-1 at the ground in 2020-21, while West Ham edged last season's renewal 3-2 and another case of Over 3.5 Goals could be on the agenda on Wednesday.

Backing that to come in would have landed in West Ham's last three matches in all competitions, while four of Liverpool's last five have also achieved that outcome.

Diogo could do it again for Liverpool

Injuries have been a real issue for Liverpool this season but they have recently seen some key players return to fitness, including Diogo Jota.

The 26-year-old suffered a calf injury in October, forcing him to miss the World Cup in Qatar and finally returned in February.

After understandably taking some time to get back to match sharpness, Jota has now rediscovered his form by scoring braces against Leeds and Forest.

With Liverpool looking to employ a more fluid gameplan, the Portuguese has been in a punishing mood over the last fortnight and could expose a Hammers' defence that has a habit of getting caught square.

