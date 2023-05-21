West Ham vs Leeds Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/4 Hammers star tipped in Premier League Clash

Our betting expert brings you his West Ham vs Leeds predictions and betting tips with goalscorer, draw and Hammers star tipped to fire goalwards

West Ham United could end their season with European silverware, and that may open the door for Leeds and their bid for survival when the pair meet on Sunday afternoon 13:30 on Sky.

West Ham vs Leeds Betting Tips

Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

Rodrigo to score at anytime @ 2/1 with bet365

Declan Rice to have Over 0.5 shots on target @ 9/4 with bet365

The Hammers beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 on Thursday to seal a 3-1 aggregate win and book their place in next month's Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina.

David Moyes' side are not mathematically safe, but with their superior goal difference to Leeds and others below them, they might feel they can afford to relax. Therefore, the Scot will likely rotate after recently describing his squad as "goosed" following a busy couple of seasons.

The Whites were much-improved in last Saturday's 2-2 draw with Newcastle, and after holding the Magpies, Sam Allardyce will be hoping for more against another of his former employers.

A repeat of the reverse fixture?

The pair most recently met in January, playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Elland Road, and it could be a similar story on Sunday.

Although Allardyce is known as a pragmatic coach, his new team have displayed additional flair during his two games in charge and have good memories of the London Stadium, having won 3-2 at the ground last season.

They head to the capital on a run of seven without a victory and have won just twice away from home in the league this season.

However, they could be boosted by facing a much-changed Hammers team, as was the case for last Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Brentford. That could prove to be a double-edged sword, with those coming in having extra motivation as they look to play their way into the starting XI.

A point will also seal West Ham's top-flight status for next term, and a repeat draw looks a likely outcome at the London Stadium.

Rodrigo can be a Whites hero

Rodrigo's lack of a permanent position has not stopped him from excelling during his three-year stint with Leeds, and his tally of 12 league goals is the best of any of their players this season.

The 32-year-old's most recent strike came in the 2-1 defeat at Manchester City, while he also netted against the Hammers in January's reverse fixture.

Against a home defence that may lack cohesion, the Spain international's movement could see him find space when the Whites attack, as he did when his header forced a fine save from Nick Pope to allow Luke Ayling to open the scoring against Newcastle.

Patrick Bamford will lead the line, but Rodrigo is his team's form attacker and could add to his goal tally.

Declan desperate to go out with a bang

Another sub-plot to consider is that Sunday is likely to be West Ham captain Declan Rice's last home game as a Hammer.

The England international is widely expected to move to a Champions League club in the summer and will do so with little ire from the Hammers' faithful, who are almost universal in their admiration for an academy product who, at times, has carried their side.

Rice benefitted from a David De Gea howler as he scored the winner in the recent 1-0 victory over Manchester United and is rarely shy when it comes to shooting from distance.

With it likely to be his final home outing at the London Stadium, the 24-year-old will be desperate to go out with a bang. Whether as a starter or a substitute, backing him to have a shot on target could prove to be a shrewd selection.

