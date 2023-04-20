West Ham vs Gent Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for Conference League Showdown

Goal brings you the latest West Ham United vs Gent betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of the Conference League Quarter-finals clash

West Ham are going in search of a place in the Europa Conference League semi-finals and they have a great opportunity of making the last four when they host Gent on Thursday night.

After a 1-1 draw in Belgium for the quarter-final first leg, the home comforts of the London Stadium should help see David Moyes’ side over the line in the capital.

West Ham vs Gent Betting Tips:

West Ham to win and both teams to score @ 13/5 with bet365

Jarrod Bowen to score anytime @ 8/5 with bet365

Declan Rice to be booked @ 15/4 with bet365

West Ham to win the day

While their Premier League status is yet to be confirmed for next season, West Ham have enjoyed much more joy in the Europa Conference League this term.

Undefeated in the competition so far, West Ham have made the London Stadium a tough place to visit after winning all of their five home games.

The Hammers are not without their defensive frailties though and West Ham to win and both teams to score would have landed in three of those five encounters at the London Stadium.

It would be little surprise to see the same happen again on Thursday night in this massive game for both clubs.

West Ham v Gent Bet 1: West Ham to win and both teams to score @ 13/5 with bet365

Bowen finding form at the right time

With West Ham battling for success on two fronts in the Premier League, with survival, and in the Europa Conference League, with a potential trophy, the return to form for Jarrod Bowen has come at just the right time.

Finding the back of the net three times in West Ham’s last four games in all competitions, Bowen has started bagging important goals at a crucial time in the season.

The former Hull City star seems to be enjoying the Conference League journey this term and found the back of the net twice in West Ham’s last home outing against AEK Larnaca.

Bowen has the attacking quality and the renewed confidence to get back on the scoresheet against Gent side that have their own defensive shortcomings.

West Ham v Gent Bet 2: Jarrod Bowen to score anytime @ 8/5 with bet365

Rice can see yellow

A player who will be determined to help West Ham win a European trophy before potentially moving on to pastures new in the summer, midfielder Declan Rice will be doing all he can to get the Hammers into the semi-finals.

Playing that crucial role in front of the back line, Rice will be tasked once again with stopping Gent attacking from the middle of the park.

No West Ham player has more yellow cards in the Premier League this season than Rice's five and the England international might well end up in the referee’s book on Thursday.

West Ham v Gent Bet 3: Declan Rice to be booked @ 15/4 with bet365