Get three West Ham vs Fulham predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Tuesday’s 19:30 Premier League clash (14/1/2025).

Graham Potter takes charge of West Ham for the first time in the Premier League when the injury-hit Hammers welcome Fulham to the London Stadium on Tuesday.

West Ham vs Fulham Betting Tips

Fulham to Win @ 11/8 with bet365

Raul Jimenez to be first goalscorer @ 11/2 with bet365

Carlos Soler to be booked @ 15/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Cottagers set to spoil Potter's home debut

Graham Potter had less than 48 hours to prepare for West Ham's FA Cup third-round trip to Aston Villa on Friday and the games are coming thick and fast for the new Hammers boss.

For a while it looked as though Potter might enjoy the perfect start as West Ham led for more than an hour before the hosts hit back to win 2-1.

That fixture deepened West Ham's injury problems and they are missing forwards Jarrod Bowen, Niclas Fullkrug, Michail Antonio and Crysencio Summerville for the clash with Fulham.

The Cottagers were able to rest several first-team regulars for Thursday's 4-1 cup win over Watford and they should be fresher than the Hammers in east London.

Fulham have had a consistent campaign in the Premier League, failing to score in only two of their 20 games, and they can pick up a fourth away win of this term on Tuesday.

West Ham lost 5-0 to Liverpool and 4-1 to Manchester City in their last two league games under Julen Lopetegui. They have won only five of their last 20 top-flight fixtures and Potter may require time to transform their fortunes.

West Ham vs Fulham Tip 1: Fulham to Win @ 11/8 with bet365

Back in-form Fulham star to break the deadlock

Fulham striker Raul Jimenez came off the bench to score a penalty in the FA Cup victory against Watford and the Mexico international looks back to his best this season.

Jimenez has scored ten goals in 16 starts and seven substitute appearances in all competitions and he had six shots against Ipswich in his last league outing, converting twice from the penalty spot.

The 33-year-old is a good bet to score first against West Ham, as he did in September's 1-1 draw with the Hammers at Craven Cottage.

Seven of his ten club goals this season have been the first of the game and Jimenez also broke the deadlock in Mexico's friendly win over the USA in October.

West Ham vs Fulham Tip 2: Raul Jimenez to be first goalscorer @ 11/2 with bet365

Soler may struggle to stay out of trouble

Carlos Soler came on as a late sub in Potter's first game at Villa Park and he will be hoping to make his presence felt in midfield against Fulham.

The Spaniard is an eye-catching price to be booked in the all-London contest as he has picked up five yellow cards in just 727 minutes of Premier League action.

Soler also used to receive frequent cautions while playing for Valencia in La Liga, earning nine yellow cards in 27 starts in 2018-19 and seven in 31 a couple of seasons later.

West Ham vs Fulham Tip 3: Carlos Soler to be booked @ 15/4 with bet365