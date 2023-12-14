West Ham vs Freiburg Predictions and Betting Tips: 14/5 Freiburg value to upset Hammers

Our football betting expert offers his West Ham vs Freiburg predictions and betting tips ahead of their Europa Conference League contest on Thursday.

West Ham take on Freiburg in a shootout for top spot in Group A of the Europa League and the Hammers are likely to face a tough test against the German side.

West Ham vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Freiburg to Win @ 14/5 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ 13/20 with bet365

Michael Gregoritsch to score at anytime @ 11/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Irons vulnerable to in-form rivals

West Ham know that a draw or victory would be good enough to see them top Europa Conference League Group A, but they may struggle to seal the deal.

The Irons are level on points with Freiburg, but they sit at the top of the section courtesy of a 2-1 win in German and they have the cushion of only needing a point.

West Ham have won five of their last seven matches and they appear to be in good form. However, David Moyes’ men were crushed 5-0 by Fulham last time out and all of their last five victories have come by a single-goal margin.

The Irons have been second best in many of their victories this season and, while the Hammers are a dangerous counter-attacking side, being outplayed and winning isn’t sustainable.

Freiburg hammered Olympiakos 5-0 in their latest Europa League contest and they have followed that impressive victory with good Bundesliga wins at Mainz and Wolfsburg.

Christian Streich’s side were beaten 2-1 by West Ham at the Europa-Park Stadion, but the Germans were more than competitive in that contest and they look excellent value to turn the tables in London.

West Ham vs Freiburg Tip 1: Freiburg to Win @ 14/5 with bet365

Goals could flow in east London

There have been 41 goals in Freiburg’s last 12 matches and they travel to a West Ham side that were thumped 5-0 by Fulham at the weekend.

Streich may as well send his side out on the front foot, knowing that they need to win to topple West Ham, and safe in the knowledge that they can’t be caught in second place, and that could lead to an open contest.

Matches at the London Stadium are averaging three goals per game this season and there seems every reason to think Thursday night’s Conference League tie will follow suit.

West Ham vs Freiburg Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 13/20 with bet365

Austrian ace on fire for Freiburg

Michael Gregoritsch scored 15 goals in his first season with Freiburg and he has his sights set on beating that total in 2023-24.

The Austrian international already has five for this campaign and he heads into Thursday’s game in excellent goalscoring form.

Gregoritsch has bagged all of those five goals in his team’s last three games - including a hat-trick in the 5-0 win in their last Europa League clash, against Olympiakos.

His latest two strikes have come in back-to-back Bundesliga away wins, the 29-year-old scoring the winners against Mainz and Wolfsburg.

West Ham vs Freiburg Tip 3: Michael Gregoritsch to score at anytime @ 11/4 with bet365