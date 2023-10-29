Our football betting expert offers his West Ham vs Everton predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Two teams looking to get back to winning ways clash at the London Stadium on Sunday when West Ham play host to Everton in the Premier League.

West Ham vs Everton Betting Tips

Everton to win and both teams to score @ 9/2 with bet365

Abdoulaye Doucoure to score anytime @ 5/1 with bet365

Edson Alvarez to be booked @ 7/4 with bet365

Toffees to deliver on the road

There have been positive signs for Everton on the road over the last month and they were on a four-game unbeaten run away from home across all competitions prior to the defeat at Liverpool last time out.

Sean Dyche's men had to play with 10 men from the 37th minute of that contest, having seen Ashley Young sent off, and they did well to stave off a free-scoring Reds side for so long before eventually succumbing to the pressure.

A trip to the London Stadium is never easy, but Everton will be hoping to take advantage of a West Ham side who lost 2-1 at Olympiakos in the Europa League on Thursday and who may find it hard to pick themselves up.

That defeat extended the Hammers' winless streak to three games across all competitions and could be in for another tough contest when an upbeat Everton head to the capital.

West Ham have been good in the final third this season and they have scored in all 13 fixtures, so it would be a surprise should they not find the back of the net.

All three of Everton’s away wins this term have seen both teams score and a repeat of that could be on the cards on Sunday.

Doucoure to fire in the capital

Abdoulaye Doucoure has enjoyed having the freedom to get forward more in this Everton side and he is his club's leading scorer in the league this season with three goals.

The Mali international has had 16 attempts, the joint-most alongside Arnaut Danjuma, while his tally of 10 strikes on target is unrivalled in the Toffees' squad.

It's also notable that two of Doucoure's three goals have come on the road - in the draw at Sheffield United and the win at Brentford - and he looks a big price to get on the scoresheet again.

Alvarez to fall foul of the referee

Edson Alvarez has adapted to life in the Premier League well since his summer arrival from Ajax, becoming a regular in West Ham's starting XI, but his tough-tackling nature has seen him end up on the wrong side of the officials.

The Mexico international has been booked four times from eight top-flight appearances and he has made 14 fouls, only Emerson and Lucas Paqueta are ahead of the midfielder in those respective categories.

Alvarez has also been cautioned once in two Europa League outings and it would be no surprise to see him end up in the book again on Sunday.

