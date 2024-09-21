West Ham vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Lively London Derby

Our football betting expert offers his three best West Ham vs Chelsea betting tips and predictions ahead of their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Chelsea have won their first two Premier League away matches this season and they are aiming to complete a hat-trick against rivals West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 27/20 with BetMGM

Nicolas Jackson to be first goalscorer @ 6/1 with BetMGM

Chelsea to score a penalty @ 11/2 with BetMGM

London rivals set for another entertaining clash

West Ham beat Chelsea 3-1 at the London Stadium in the early weeks of last season before suffering a 5-0 drubbing at Stamford Bridge in May and another high-scoring encounter is expected this weekend.

The Blues arrive in East London in search of a third straight Premier League away win, having routed Wolves 6-2 before beating Bournemouth 1-0 last weekend.

The victory over the Cherries featured Chelsea's first clean sheet in 18 away league games but they rode their luck as the hosts missed a first-half penalty, hit the woodwork and had six other shots on target.

While West Ham should be confident of creating chances against the visiting defence, they have conceded 24 goals in their last 10 league games, so over 3.5 goals looks a solid bet.

That has been a winning wager in nine of Chelsea's last 12 away matches in the top flight and their last five trips to West Ham include two 3-2 defeats as well as last term's 3-1 loss.

Blues forward could strike early blow

Chelsea have burst out of the traps in recent games so it could pay to back striker Nicolas Jackson to open the scoring on Saturday.

The Senegal international has broken the deadlock with both of his league goals this season, scoring in the second minute at Wolves and the 25th minute of the 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace.

West Ham were torn apart by Manchester City's Erling Haaland in their last home match as the Norwegian struck in the 10th minute on his way to a hat-trick.

Jackson's finishing is nowhere near as ruthless as Haaland's but he regularly gets himself into dangerous positions and has a fine record of 16 goals in 35 Premier League starts.

Hammers may pay the penalty against pacy visitors

Saturday's fixture should be an open, end-to-end contest and the odds about Chelsea scoring a penalty make plenty of appeal.

No team was awarded more spot-kicks than the Blues' tally of 12 in last season's Premier League and 11 of those were successfully converted.

The only blot on their penalty record was Enzo Fernandez's miss in the 3-1 defeat at West Ham but they may get a chance to make amends this weekend.

Chelsea's pacy, tricky wide players are capable of drawing fouls in dangerous areas and they have a couple of outstanding penalty-takers in Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku, who scored a spot-kick in both legs of this season's Conference League playoff against Servette.

