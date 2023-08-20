West Ham vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Blues to get off the mark in Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers up his three best West Ham vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday's Premier League London derby.

Chelsea's new era began with an encouraging draw against Liverpool last weekend and the Mauricio Pochettino revolution could gather further steam when the Blues make the short hop to east London to face West Ham in a derby dust-up at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Big-spending Blues appear to be heading in right direction

Liverpool caused Chelsea big problems in the early stages of last Sunday's Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge. But the Blues grew in confidence as the contest went on and they can earn a first win under Mauricio Pochettino by beating West Ham on their own patch.

After a shambolic 2022/23 campaign, Pochettino has wasted no time in trimming a bloated squad, hitting the reset button and crafting a new-look team who looked far hungrier against Liverpool.

Chelsea streamed forward at times against the Reds as Ben Chilwell made his presence felt in the attacking third while their goal came via another defender, Frenchman Axel Disasi, who made an immediate impact on his Premier League debut.

A trip to West Ham brings a different challenge but Chelsea's players appear content to buy into Mauricio Pochettino's methods and the Argentinian's high-pressing style could well bring out the best in his World Cup-winning compatriot Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez, set to be joined in Chelsea's midfield by big-money signings Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, both of whom could play a part in this match, should help the Blues win the midfield battle against a West Ham team who could struggle without Declan Rice.

The Blues look the best bet to win the match but, given the defensive frailties they showed in the opening moments against Liverpool, the hosts should be able to get on the scoresheet.

Impressive Jackson poised to build on Liverpool display

Christopher Nkunku was expected to lead the line for Chelsea before a pre-season injury ruled him out for several months but another new signing has already demonstrated promise in his absence.

Nicolas Jackson, signed from Villarreal for £32 million, scored nine goals in his last nine games for the Yellow Submarine and he started life in west London in lively fashion, working tirelessly for 90 minutes against Liverpool.

It didn't quite happen for Jackson on debut but he engineered four shots, two of which were on target, as he caused a headache for the visitors' defence. He looks a real goal threat and could open his Chelsea account by scoring first on Sunday.

Hammers new boy could fall foul of the referee's whistle

The best cards bet could come in the form of West Ham's new defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez, the uncompromising Mexico international who is set to make his debut for the club having signed from Ajax a week ago.

Alvarez was booked ten times in 31 Eredivisie matches last season, and twice in six outings in the Champions League, and he'll be lining up against some high-quality attacking options at the London Stadium.

