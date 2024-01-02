West Ham vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: In-form Irons too hot for Brighton

Our football betting expert offers his West Ham vs Brighton predictions and betting tips ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League showdown.

West Ham and Brighton are both involved in the battle for the European spots and Tuesday’s game is a key fixture in the fight for a place in the top five.

West Ham vs Brighton Betting Tips

West Ham to win @ 11/8 with bet365

Jarrod Bowen to score at any time @ 11/5 with bet365

James Ward-Prowse over 0.5 assists @ 7/2 with bet365

Hammers can make home advantage count

West Ham won 3-1 when these sides met in the reverse fixture back in August and they can complete a league double over Brighton when they clash in the capital on Tuesday.

The Hammers are the form team going into the game and they should be full of confidence after back-to-back wins over Manchester United and title hopefuls Arsenal.

Brighton’s away form has been mixed for some time - they have managed just one win on their travels in their last seven in the league - and the Seagulls have a lengthy absentee list to contend with. Key defender Lewis Dunk is suspended and up to 10 players will miss out through injury.

West Ham have picked up 10 points from the last available 12 at London Stadium and can make the most of home advantage, as well as their opponents’ selection issues, to pick up another victory.

West Ham vs Brighton Tip 1: West Ham to win @ 11/8 with bet365

Bowen the standout scorer pick

Jarrod Bowen is West Ham’s top scorer this season with an impressive 11 goals in 18 appearances, just three behind Man City’s Erling Haaland in the Premier League scoring charts, and he looks the best option for an anytime effort on Tuesday.

Bowen hit four goals in eight games in December after a brief stint on the sidelines with a knee injury and three of those strikes have come in his last four games.

The 27-year-old didn’t manage an attempt on goal in West Ham’s win over Arsenal last time out but he did play his part with an assist. Bowen, who is averaging 2.6 shots-per-game, should find chances easier to come by against Albion’s injury-hit backline and he can add to his account on Tuesday.

West Ham vs Brighton Tip 2: Jarrod Bowen to score anytime @ 11/5 with bet365

Ward-Prowse can fill Paqueta void

Lucas Paqueta has firmly established himself as West Ham’s key creative force in the last couple of weeks as he set up all three goals in the 3-0 win over Wolves then laid on another assist in the 2-0 win over Manchester United.

The Brazilian may miss out on Tuesday, however, after being forced off in the first half of the 2-0 win over Arsenal with a knee injury. The Hammers more than coped in his absence as they claimed an eye-catching win - and it could have been even better had Said Benrahma not missed a late penalty.

With Paqueta absent, James Ward-Prowse looks a strong pick to record an assist as he has six in 18 league games so far. Konstantinos Mavropanos scored from a Ward-Prowse corner against the Gunners, and the former Southampton man will again be on set piece duties against Brighton, so he stands out as a good option to add to his assist tally for the season.

West Ham vs Brighton Tip 3: James Ward-Prowse over 0.5 assists @ 7/2 with bet365