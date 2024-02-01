West Ham vs Bournemouth Predictions and Tips: Cherries to Hammer home woes

Our football betting expert offers his West Ham vs Bournemouth predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Premier League clash this evening.

West Ham struggled prior to their recent mini-break and could again falter against in-form Bournemouth on Thursday.

West Ham vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Bournemouth to win @ 7/4 with bet365

Dominic Solanke anytime goalscorer @ 13/8 with bet365

Ben Johnson to be booked at 7/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Hammers were last seen controversially drawing 2-2 at Sheffield United on January 21, a game featuring two penalties, and as many red cards, one such that left David Moyes irked by the general level of officiating in the Premier League.

However, even he admitted his team were poor in South Yorkshire and after having the weekend off, will hope his players return refreshed and raring to go as they aim to end a four-game winless run.

In their way stands a Cherries side who look to be improving under Andoni Iraola and, as they again showed in last Thursday's 5-0 FA Cup win over Swansea, have the pace and skill to trouble defences.

More away day joy beckons for Bournemouth

The break may have come at the right time for West Ham but they still have key absences at both ends, with Nayef Aguerd yet to return following Morocco's elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations, while Lucas Paqueta remains sidelined.

There are positives, though, with Mohammed Kudus back in contention after Ghana's AFCON exit and this game could also see a debut for new loan signing Kalvin Phillips.

Bournemouth have had their own issues but look a more settled outfit and head to the London Stadium after winning five of their last six games in all competitions.

The Cherries have indeed failed to win the pair's last five competitive meetings but records are there to be broken and Thursday's game provides the perfect opportunity to seal a fifth away league win of the season.

West Ham vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Bournemouth to win @ 7/4 with bet365

Solanke form suggests he should shine in Stratford

A vital part of Bournemouth's success this season has been the improvement of Dominic Solanke, who has netted 12 league goals this season and 14 in all competitions.

Solanke has always had talent but struggled to translate that into the numbers his ability deserves. However, he is playing his best football under Iraola and netted six times in his last six outings.

That form has seen him linked with a January exit, with West Ham among the clubs tipped to make a move.

They, and other potential suitors, may now have to wait until the summer and he could show the Hammers what they are missing by adding to his scoring tally.

West Ham vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Dominic Solanke anytime goalscorer @ 13/8 with bet365

Johnson could be a card candidate

Vladimir Coufal's red card at Sheffield United could provide a rare Premier League start for Ben Johnson.

The Hammers' academy product produced a hugely impressive cameo in central midfield at Bramall Lane but is likely to revert to right-back on Thursday.

Johnson was linked with a move away before the January window opened but those rumours have died down and he looks set to deputise for Coufal against the Cherries.

The 24-year-old's sole booking this season came on his only league start, the 0-0 draw against Brighton, and he looks a value price to receive another caution.

West Ham vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Ben Johnson to be booked at 7/2 with bet365