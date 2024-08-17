West Ham vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Going off with a Bang

Our football betting expert offers his West Ham vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips ahead of their opening Premier League clash this Saturday.

Villa will be looking forward to a memorable season after qualifying for the Champions League and they could take part in an entertaining clash at the London Stadium, where the Hammers will hope to make a winning start to life under new boss Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 11/8 with bet365

Niclas Fullkrug to score at any time @ 7/4 with bet365

John McGinn to be booked @ 12/5 with bet365

Opening clash should be a cracker

West Ham against Aston Villa looks like one of the most competitive fixtures on the Premier League opening weekend and statistics suggest they can serve up a decent spectacle at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Six of Villa’s last eight league matches have featured at least four goals and the same could be said of the Hammers’ last five, while defences have tended to struggle in this fixture, as both teams have scored in eight of the last nine meetings.

While Villa’s fourth spot ensured Unai Emery’s side qualified for the Champions League, they kept clean sheets in just two of their final 15 games, while West Ham need to improve under new boss Lopetegui, having won just two of their final 11 games of the campaign.

The attacking talent is there on both sides to punish any defensive errors and the chances are that the strikers will get plenty of opportunities.

West Ham vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 11/8 with bet365

Fullkrug can make his early mark

Lopetegui has been busy in the transfer market since arriving in the East End and the capture of Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug is one of his most eye-catching captures.

Fullkrug scored 12 goals for BVB in the Bundesliga last season after joining from Werder Bremen and, as he scored twice in four substitute appearances at Euro 2024 and had four efforts at goal in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, it would be no surprise if he made an impression by scoring in front of his new fans on Saturday.

West Ham vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Niclas Fullkrug to score at any time @ 7/4 with bet365

McGinn set to be in the thick of the action

Aston Villa skipper John McGinn never shies away from a tackle and, after picking up cautions in both of Villa’s final two games of last season against Liverpool and Crystal Palace, it would not be a surprise if he earning another yellow card on opening weekend.

The Scotland midfielder went into the notebook on 11 occasions in all competitions for the Villans last term and should be expected to be at the heart of the midfield battle at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Aston Villa Tip 3: John McGinn to be booked @ 12/5 with bet365