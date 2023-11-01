West Ham vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: 13/5 Goalscorer for Carabao Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his West Ham United vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips ahead of this all-London clash in the Carabao Cup.

West Ham’s season has taken a turn for the worse over the past month and they could struggle to end their winless run when they face an in-form Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

West Ham vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal to win @ 6/5 with bet365

Both teams to score @ 8/11 with bet365

Eddie Nketiah to score anytime @ 13/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Gunners set to continue cup run

West Ham fell to their third successive defeat at home to Everton on Sunday and could be in line for a fourth loss against London rivals Arsenal.

The Hammers’ season started well but has taken a turn for the worse over the past month, while Arsenal come into this game flying after a 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United on Saturday.

The visitors have won three and drawn one of their last four games and can draw confidence from their fantastic recent record against West Ham. The Gunners are unbeaten in eight meetings with their opponents, winning five of them and scoring at least two goals in seven.

The continued involvement of both teams in Europe means some key players are likely to be rested on both sides for this one, but Arsenal’s greater squad depth and their record against David Moyes’ men should carry them to victory at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal to win @ 6/5 with bet365

Expect goals at the London Stadium

West Ham’s 1-0 defeat to Everton was the first time they have failed to find the net this season but they should be able to get on the scoresheet against Arsenal.

The Hammers have scored against the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea already this term and Arsenal aren’t at their best defensively.

The visitors have conceded in each of their last three away games and, despite their excellent record against West Ham, they have conceded in nine of their last 11 head-to-head encounters.

West Ham vs Arsenal Tip 2: Both teams to score at 7/10 with bet365

Nketiah can punish leaky Hammers defence

Eddie Nketiah put Sheffield United to the sword on Saturday as he bagged a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 5-0 demolition of the Blades and he could find the net again at the London Stadium.

Nketiah led the line for Arsenal in the last round against Brentford and capped his performance off with an assist. With Gabriel Jesus a doubt, the 24-year-old could be called upon again and looks a fine price to get on the scoresheet after netting five times in eight Premier League starts this season.

West Ham vs Arsenal Tip 3: Eddie Nketiah to score anytime at 13/5 with bet365