West Ham vs Arsenal Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds, ahead of Key Premier League showdown

Goal bring you the latest West Ham vs Arsenal betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Arsenals bid to hold their lead at the top of League.

After last weekend's dramatic 2-2 draw at Liverpool, Premier League leaders Arsenal cannot afford to drop more points when they travel to West Ham United on Sunday.

The Gunners will be desperate to return to winning ways before their crunch clash with title rivals Manchester City later this month, so a fast start is required against a Hammers side scrapping for top-flight survival.

West Ham vs Arsenal Betting Tips:

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Arsenal-Arsenal double result @ 7/5 with bet365

Gabriel Jesus to score at any time @ 13/10 with bet365

Vladimir Coufal to be shown a card @ 7/2 with bet365

Gunners can take charge early on at London Stadium

Arsenal flew out of the traps at Anfield last Sunday, racing into a 2-0 lead before being pegged back by Liverpool, and they should make another early breakthrough at the London Stadium.

The Gunners have scored eight first-half goals in their last four league matches, with in-form wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli proving too sharp for opposition defenders.

They should be fresher than West Ham, who had a hard-fought Europa Conference League draw with Gent in Belgium on Thursday, so backing Arsenal to lead at half-time and full-time looks like a decent bet.

The Hammers trailed Newcastle 2-0 after just 13 minutes of their last home game, going on to lose 5-1, and they have taken just two points from seven matches against top-five teams.

West Ham vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal-Arsenal double result @ 7/5 with bet365

Fit-again Jesus should trouble home defence

Arsenal maintained their title challenge despite losing star striker Gabriel Jesus to injury over the winter, but they are undoubtedly sharper with the Brazil international leading the line.

Jesus has scored three goals in two starts since returning to full fitness, bagging a brace against Leeds and scoring a fine header against Liverpool.

His understudy Eddie Nketiah was on the scoresheet when Arsenal won the reverse fixture 3-1 on Boxing Day, and West Ham conceded nine goals in two recent defeats to Newcastle and Brighton.

West Ham vs Arsenal Bet 2: Gabriel Jesus to score at any time @ 13/10 with bet365

Coufal in the firing line against speedy Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli is a livewire down the left flank for Arsenal, scoring their first goal at Anfield and setting up Jesus for the second, and his performances could spell trouble for West Ham right-back Vladimir Coufal.

The Czech was booked in Thursday's European tie at Gent – a sixth yellow card in his last 19 club appearances –and he also went into the referee's notebook in last month's Euro 2024 qualifier in Moldova.

Coufal was cautioned late in the first half of December's Premier League defeat at Arsenal – for a foul on Martinelli – so he may not relish Sunday's battle with the speedy winger.

West Ham vs Arsenal Bet 3: Vladimir Coufal to be shown a card @ 7/2 with bet365