West Ham vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tips: Gunners Getting Back on Track

Our football expert offers his West Ham vs Arsenal bet builder tips, with Arsenal expected to succeed at the London Stadium.

After a small blip, both at home and on the continent, Arsenal seem to be getting back into the swing of things. This will not buoy Julen Lopetegui’s West Ham outfit, who despite some shock victories have proven lacking so far this term.

A London derby can always hold the potential for some shocks and upsets, with the Hammers often proving the Gunners' bogey side. Yet it seems unlikely they will be able to drag themselves out of the firing line in this one.

West Ham vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tips

Arsenal to Win & BTTS @ 15/8 with Matchbook

Over 3.5 West Ham Corners @ 4/5 with Matchbook

Under 6.5 Arsenal Corners @ 5/6 with Matchbook

Total Odds: 6/1 with Matchbook

All odds are courtesy of Matchbook, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Check out the Matchbook sign up offer to claim free bets

Already have a Matchbook account? Claim hundreds in free bets with our guide to the best UK welcome offers

Read all about the best betting sites with our expert’s guide

Gunners Gainful on the Road

Arsenal may have let the league's frontrunners pull away from them, leaving their title challenge in disarray, but Mikel Arteta’s troops look to have rallied post-international break.

Back-to-back victories, at home and in Europe, have set them up well to surge back into the race, with their next opponents unlikely to pose too much of a threat.

Being routed 6-0 in their last meeting with Arsenal will live long in the Hammers’ memory, as that was a dark day at the London Stadium.

Victory may be beyond West Ham’s reach, but they may give their home fans something to cheer for.

They usually bag at least one against Arsenal, having scored in seven of their last nine meetings.

The Gunners have equally not been all too great at keeping a clean sheet on the road, having failed to achieve this feat in competitive clashes going back to September.

Arsenal simply cannot permit the frontrunners to get further away from them, making victory a must, but the clean sheet will be hard to come by on Hammers turf.

West Ham vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tip 1: Arsenal to Win & BTTS @ 15/8 with Matchbook

Hammers Cornering the Market

West Ham may have proven lacking in some areas of their play this term, but they do look able to be relied upon for one thing this term, corners.

So far at home, the claret and blue side have been averaging 5.33 per 90 minutes, and have achieved at least three in every single home match to this point.

The 3.5 line is just one above this, and they have equally only failed to cover this line once so far this term.

Arsenal may have their way in the match, but they will not be able to halt the Hammers earning at least four corners.

West Ham vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tip 2: Over 3.5 West Ham Corners @ 4/5 with Matchbook

Arsenal’s Aerial Threat Diminished

Despite being the league's leading set pieces scores last term, Arsenal seem to have dropped off in this regard, likely because they are not earning corners at the same rate as in the past.

This is most evident in their road games, where they have failed to achieve seven or more corners in every single outing.

They have remained below the 6.5 corner line in every single away game this term, and a trip to a hostile Hammers home ground is unlikely to help them on their way.

Expect the Gunners to be stymied in this regard in the game, as their corner game will continue to struggle.

West Ham vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tip 3: Under 6.5 Arsenal Corners @ 5/6 with Matchbook