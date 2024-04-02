West Ham v Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: 6/5 goalscorer fancied for Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his West Ham v Tottenham predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash on Tuesday at 20:15.

West Ham suffered a disappointing defeat to Newcastle last time out, letting a 3-1 lead slip to lose 4-3.They now look to bounce back against their London rivals Tottenham, who picked up a 2-1 victory against Luton on Saturday.

West Ham v Tottenham Betting Tips

Tottenham to Win @ 11/10 with bet365

Heung-min Son to score at any time @ 6/5 with bet365

Vladimir Coufal to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365

Visitors to win again

West Ham looked to be cruising after going 3-1 up against Newcastle on Saturday but a late capitulation by David Moyes’ men means that they have now won just two of their last 11 league matches.

The Hammers have struggled defensively - they have the worst defensive record in the top half of the table - having conceded 54 times in 30 games.

That could leave them vulnerable against a Tottenham team that have won three of their last four league fixtures.

This looks likely to be a high-scoring affair, 19 of Tottenham's last 20 Premier League games produced over 2.5 goals and that may suit the visitors.

Ange Postecoglou’s attacking style has seen Spurs impress and they need to keep up their good recent form if they are to dislodge Aston Villa in the top four.

Against a home team that are struggling at present, side with Tottenham to secure the victory and increase the pressure on Moyes.

West Ham v Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham @ 11/10 with bet365

Son in form

Despite missing a large chunk of the season with his national team, Heung-min Son has netted 15 league goals already this term.

Only four players have netted more than Son, who has been suited by Postecoglou’s attacking philosophy.

The South Korean has three goals in his last four league games and could add to that tally against a West Ham team that have shown themselves to be vulnerable at the back.

West Ham v Tottenham Tip 2: Heung-min Son to score at any time @ 6/5 with bet365

Coufal may attract the referee’s attention

The entire West Ham defence struggled against Newcastle but Vladimir Coufal found things particularly difficult.

The right-back struggled to contain Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes and will face another tough challenge against either Heung-min Son or Timo Werner.

Coufal has already been booked seven times this season and could pick up another yellow in what may be a full-blooded derby.

West Ham v Tottenham Tip 3: Vladimir Coufal to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365