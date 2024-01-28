West Brom vs Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips: Wolves to put bite on Black Country rivals

Our football betting expert offers up his three best West Brom vs Wolves betting tips and predictions ahead of their FA Cup derby clash on Sunday.

Black Country bragging rights are on the line – as well as a place in round five of the FA Cup – but can West Brom's impressive home form be enough to get the better of their in-form Premier League neighbours?

West Brom vs Wolves Betting Tips

O'Neil's men can tame fired-up Baggies

Black Country rivals West Brom and Wolves clash for the first time in almost three years in what is sure to be a febrile atmosphere at The Hawthorns.

There's more than just a place in the last 16 of the FA Cup up for grabs and rivals bosses Carlos Corberan and Gary O'Neil will have drummed into their players the significance of this fixture to the clubs' fans in one of the most keenly-contested derbies in England.

West Brom will fancy their chances given their superb home form – just three losses since October 2022 – and the fact that Wolves have not won on their last 11 trips to The Hawthorns.

But you can't ignore the fact that there is a division between these two sides, that Wolves are also in really decent nick themselves with one of the Premier League's best defences, and the visitors are backed to keep their cool and get the win.

Wolves are unbeaten in six, have lost just one of their last nine, look fabulously well organised under the impressive O'Neil and in players of the calibre of Pedro Neto, Matheus Cunha and Joao Gomes boast match-winners whose star quality could be the difference in what will be a fiery affair.

Furlong in the frame to get name taken

Darnell Furlong was booked the last time West Brom met Wolves which might be a good omen for Sunday.

The Baggies' defender was shown a yellow card in the 87th minute of that 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns in May 2021 and has been picking them up ever since – eight in 2021/22, eight more last season and has already got six this term.

Furlong has given away more fouls than any other Albion player and he'll be getting attacked down the flanks, where Wolves are strong. Back Furlong to be cautioned.

Corner profit by backing Baggies to win race

West Brom are averaging over 6.5 corners per home match this season and can be expected to pick up their share of corners on Sunday morning.

There's an obvious case for backing them to win more than 4.5 at 5/6 though winning the race to three at 11/10 is more appealing.

The Baggies are bound to trap fast, egged on by a passionate crowd, and can get to three corners faster than Wolves, who average 4.3 corners per match.

