West Brom vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Above Evens Tips in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his West Brom vs Southampton predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship clash on Friday.

Southampton's 25-game unbeaten run ended on Tuesday as they lost 3-1 at Bristol City and they could struggle again when they head to West Brom.

The Baggies beat Cardiff 2-0 in midweek, their fifth home league win in a row, and are backed to extend their streak on Friday.

West Brom vs Southampton Betting Tips

West Brom to win @ 19/10 with bet365

Andreas Weimann - Anytime Goalscorer @ 7/2 with bet365

Darnell Furlong - Player to be Booked @ 4/1 with bet365

Improving Baggies can make the most of home comforts

West Brom have slowly but surely established themselves in the play-off places, with their progress based on some excellent home form.

They have won 11 of their 16 home league games, including the last five, keeping four clean sheets during that time.

The most recent of those was Tuesday's win over Cardiff and they will look to extend this run against a Southampton side whose rivals will be watching to see how they respond after losing for the first time since September.

West Brom's home form potential makes them the worst possible opponents, as the Baggies can grab another big win to boost their promotion push.

West Brom vs Southampton Tip 1: West Brom to win @ 19/10 with bet365

Weimann proving to be a shrewd loan signing

Brandon Thomas-Asante is West Brom's top scorer with nine Championship goals but has been overshadowed in recent weeks by loan signing Andreas Weimann, who joined from Bristol City in the middle of January.

With this week's news that Daryl Dike will not play again this season due to an Achilles issue, the Austrian could be even more important.

Weimann scored the only goal in the 1-0 derby win over Birmingham and also netted his side's second against Cardiff.

There is extra value in backing him to be the last goalscorer again, but, with his current form and the chance that Carlos Corberan might rotate due to the quick turnaround in the fixtures, there is a possibility he could start so it might be better to side with him in the anytime market.

West Brom vs Southampton Tip 2: Andreas Weimann anytime goalscorer @ 7/2 with bet365

Furlong an undoubted card candidate

West Brom's disciplinary record this season has been generally good, but full-back Darnell Furlong has become increasingly popular with referees in February.

The 28-year-old has been booked in all three of his side's games this month and is never shy about getting stuck in.

With the likes of Adam Armstrong, Sekou Mara and Ryan Fraser running at him, Furlong may have to take evasive action and a yellow card could be an occupational hazard as he looks to stop the Saints' attack.

West Brom vs Southampton Tip 3: Darnell Furlong - Player to be Booked @ 4/1 with bet36