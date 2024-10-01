Our football betting expert offers his West Brom vs Middlesbrough predictions and betting tips for their Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Albion are top of the table after seven matches, but they will have a point to prove after suffering their first league defeat of the season at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, while Middlesbrough head to The Hawthorns in eighth place following an inconsistent start to the season.

West Brom vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

West Brom to win @ 11/8 with bet365

Tom Fellows over 0.5 assists @ 11/4 with bet365

Middlesbrough to take most corners @ 1/1 with bet365

Leaders should get back on track

West Brom retained first place in the Championship despite losing for the first time this season at Hillsborough on Saturday.

It wasn't a hugely worrying performance from Albion, though, as they fought back well from 2-0 down to level the game at 2-2 after 84 minutes and they should be confident of getting back on track in front of their own fans.

The Baggies had won their previous four league matches - against Stoke, Swansea, Portsmouth and Plymouth - and they conceded just one goal in those games, so one loss should not set the alarm bells ringing.

Only two goals have been scored in West Brom's first three home matches this season, a pair of 1-0 wins for Carlos Corberan's team and a goalless draw with Leeds, so a Boro team who have been shut out in two of their last three away trips could struggle to breach their defences.

Boro beat struggling Stoke 2-0 on Saturday, but had won only one of their previous six matches and may not be equipped to upset the home side.

West Brom vs Middlesbrough Tip 1: West Brom to win @ 11/8 with bet365

Fellows is jolly good

West Brom winger Tom Fellows has been considered a candidate to make a move to the Premier League whether or not his current club get there next season and he continues to do plenty to advertise his talent.

Fellows supplied a superb cross for Josh Maja's goal at Hillsborough on Saturday and that was his fifth assist in seven league games.

He teed up both goals in the 2-1 win over Stoke and also supplied the telling pass for West Brom goals against Portsmouth and QPR.

The England Under-21 international could showcase his skills again when facing a Teessiders’ defence that has been hit by injuries.

West Brom vs Middlesbrough Tip 2: Tom Fellows over 0.5 assists @ 11/4 with bet365

Boro may have the edge in corners

Middlesbrough have a habit of winning more corners than their opponents in matches and, with the Baggies not being especially prolific in acquiring flag-kicks, the visitors are worth backing to take more of them on Tuesday night.

Boro have won the corners battle 7-2 against Stoke, 5-3 against Sunderland, 9-2 against Preston, 6-4 against Cardiff, 15-2 against Portsmouth and 8-3 against Derby in their last six league games.

Despite their lofty league position, West Brom have taken fewer corners than Wednesday, Portsmouth and Swansea in three of their last four games.

West Brom vs Middlesbrough Tip 3: Middlesbrough to take most corners @ 1/1 with bet365