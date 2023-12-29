West Brom vs Leeds Predictions and Betting Tips: Duo of 7/2 Tips in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his West Brom vs Leeds betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Championship battle this Friday.

A battle between fifth and fourth takes place on Friday night when Carlos Corberan’s West Brom host Daniel Farke’s Leeds, in what could be a preview for the play-offs come the end of the season.

West Brom vs Leeds Betting Tips

Draw and Both Teams to Score @ 7/2 with bet365

Crysencio Summerville to score anytime @ 13/5 with bet365

Darnell Furlong to be booked @ 7/2 with bet 365

Nothing to separate promotion hopefuls

Both the Baggies and the Whites have had minor dips in form in recent weeks, with both losing two of their last five games including losses at Sunderland.

The statistics would suggest the sides are likely to cancel each out at The Hawthorns, with the league’s best defence (11 clean sheets) hosting one of the deadliest attacks in the division (42 goals, 4th best) and the reverse fixture at Elland Road in August ending in a 1-1 draw.

Illan Meslier’s sending-off at Preston last week might open the defensive door for West Brom to grab a goal, but expect Leeds to have enough firepower to break through the stern backline of the Baggies.

Back the points to be shared at The Hawthorns with a few goals to boot.

Super Summerville to bag against Baggies

Leeds have had no issues putting the ball into the back of the net this season, with their attack being orchestrated by a quartet of talent.

Joel Piroe, Dan James, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville have all registered at least 10 goal contributions each, with almost three quarters of Leeds’ league goals being converted by one of these four stars.

Dutchman Summerville leads the group in terms of numbers, with 11 goals and six assists to his name, scoring three in his last five games.

With the 22 year old the most in-form of the attacking quartet, expect the winger to extend his purple patch with another goal on Friday.

Another yellow for fired-up Furlong

The reverse fixture in August between these two sides was a fiery encounter, with 20 fouls and nine yellow cards awarded by the referee.

West Brom defender Darnell Furlong received the first booking in the ninth minute of the game, and his ill-discipline has continued throughout the season, as the defender has received a club high of six yellows, level with Turkish midfielder Okay Yokuslu.

Furlong is the out-and-out leader in terms of fouls for his club with 27, nine more than Yokuslu in second, and so clearly has a tendency to draw the eye of the officials.

Back the 28-year old to continue his naughty streak.

