West Brom vs Leeds Predictions and Betting Tips: Whites Suffering Again

Our football betting expert offers his West Brom vs Leeds predictions and betting tips, ahead of Saturday’s 12:30 Championship clash.

Leeds have not seen the start to the Championship they would have wanted, with many picking them as supposed Champions, yet two losses on the bounce do not paint the best picture. Playoff-pushing West Brom will know this and will look to secure a major victory.

West Brom vs Leeds Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

West Brom Bagging Points

Leeds had their way with most sides last term, but West Brom held their own both times, one of the only sides to do so, and with the way the Whites have performed of late the Hawthorns could be a prickly place to be.

A draw to the newly promoted Portsmouth and then a loss to Middlesbrough has severely dented Leeds's morale, as could be seen at the end of their midweek EFL Cup clash.

The Baggies may have lost their cup match as well, but they defeated QPR away, to the tune of three goals, which will no doubt buoy them coming into this one.

In fact, in the Championship recently, Leeds have never bested West Brom on their own turf, losing twice and drawing once, dating back to 2018.

Leeds do not have the formula to beat the Baggies, and the points will either be shared or all go to the hosts, which handily the double chance bet covers.

Down but not out

Despite facing a small blip, Leeds can and will get a goal in this one, as will the hosts, both having been in decent form.

Both sides scored three on their opening day and they will not want to slow their roll, goals win games after all.

It has also been a core feature of their head-to-head clashes, with both scoring in three of the last five meetings.

Look for the goals to be shared out in this clash, serving to raise the temperature and hopefully the quality of the match.

Marvellous Maja

A hattrick on the opening day of the Championship may not have been the way Josh Maja saw his 2024 season starting but, after slotting three past QPR he must already have an eye for goal.

This is something that the Baggies will need against Leeds, as goals will rule this clash. No one drops the hat trick hero, as we expect Maja to start.

Testing Meslier may not be the worst idea either, having let one fly through him against Pompey, something on his and the Baggies striker's minds.

Three goals speak for themselves, and he will be chasing this throughout the match, testing the keeper in his pursuit of a goal.

