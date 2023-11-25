Our football betting expert offers his West Brom vs Ipswich predictions and betting tips in the lead-up to their Championship clash at the Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion dropped out of the top six, after a 2-1 loss at Southampton a fortnight ago, while Ipswich Town consolidated second place with a 3-2 victory at home to Swansea.

West Brom vs Ipswich Betting Tips

West Brom to win @ 33/20 with Unibet

Brandon Thomas-Asante to score anytime @ 21/10 with Unibet

West Brom to score over 1.5 goals @ 11/8 with Unibet

Baggies primed to bounce back

West Brom were unlucky to lose 2-1 at Southampton before the international break but their recent performances are trending in the right direction and they look overpriced 33/20 shots to bounce back with a home win, over second-placed Ipswich.

The loss away to Southampton left West Brom outside the top six on goal difference.

However, Carlos Corberan’s side amassed ten points from five games between the last two international breaks and their positive progress is likely to continue in the busy pre and post-Christmas periods.

Albion will have to take on Ipswich without their chief creator, John Swift, who has not quite recovered from a calf strain, but they have been finding other ways to win games.

The Midlands side have kept clean sheets in four of their last five home fixtures and solid defence will be invaluable to them against Ipswich, who are the division’s top scorers with 36 goals.

Ipswich have lost just one of 16 league games and are yet to lose on their Championship travels.

However, they were held to a 2-2 draw at lowly Rotherham on their last road trip and may succumb to the buoyant Baggies.

West Brom vs Ipswich Tip 1: West Brom to win @ 33/20 with Unibet

Trust Thomas-Asante to deliver

Swift’s seven-week absence has been a major blow for West Brom, but other attacking players have taken on greater responsibility, including Brandon Thomas-Asante, who has netted in two of his last four appearances.

Thomas-Asante was plying his trade for League Two Salford at the start of last season and it has taken him a bit of time to adjust to second-tier football.

However, the 24-year-old is looking increasingly comfortable at Championship level and looks a tempting bet at 21/10 to notch against Ipswich.

West Brom vs Ipswich Tip 2: Brandon Thomas-Asante to score anytime @ 21/10 with Unibet

Albion can expose Town’s suspect defence

Ipswich have been largely rewarded for sticking by their attacking principles, but they sometimes leave themselves short-handed at the back and their bold tactics could be exposed this weekend.

The Tractor Boys have conceded two goals in each of their last four Championship games, but have still accomplished an eight-point return.

Kieran McKenna’s side are unlikely to change their approach and they are sure to offer up opportunities to in-form Albion, who look overpriced 11/8 shots to bag two goals or more.

West Brom vs Ipswich Tip 3: West Brom to score over 1.5 goals @ 11/8 with Unibet