Our football expert offers his West Brom vs Burnley predictions and betting tips, ahead of Thursday’s Championship clash, at 20:00 (7/11/2024).

The goals have dried up for both West Brom and Burnley though their rearguards look rock-solid. Will attack or defence rule the roost in a table-topping clash at The Hawthorns?

West Brom v Burnley Betting Tips

Draw @ 11/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Darnell Furlong Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 12/5 with bet365

Under 10.5 Corners @ 4/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Baggies to rack up six on the spin

West Brom have drawn five matches in a row and can make it six by sharing the spoils in their top-of-the-table clash with Burnley.

These two teams are proving tough to score against and even harder to beat.

But it's the lack of goals that is holding them back and, if it is as tight as everything suggests, then the draw is the big play.

West Brom are without a win in seven having drawn the last five of those matches, three of them with 0-0 scorelines. They have had four goalless draws in total, the most in the division.

The second highest number of goalless stalemates have been played out by Burnley, who have had three.

And Scott Parker's Clarets the goals really have dried up. They rattled in nine in their first two games - 4-1 at Luton and 5-0 against Cardiff - but have scored just eight in 11 since, culminating in Sunday's disappointing 1-0 loss at Millwall.

West Brom vs Burnley Tip 1: Draw @ 11/5 with bet365

Furlong can measure up in accuracy stakes

West Brom, incredibly for a side with an eye on promotion, have had just four different scorers this season, with Josh Maja having scored eight of their 14 goals.

There are threats from elsewhere, however, among them right-back where Darnell Furlong, who is yet to find the net this season but who is a constant attacking outlet.

Albion’s last home game was a pretty desperate 0-0 draw with Cardiff where Furlong fired off four shots, one of which was on target.

Goals might be scarce but there will be chances - West Brom average almost 17 a game at The Hawthorns - and Furlong can test out Clarets' keeper James Trafford.

West Brom v Burnley Tip 2: Darnell Furlong Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 12/5 with bet365

Low corner tally to mirror absence of goals

West Brom are averaging 5.3 corners per game and Burnley average only four corners per game away from home.

Given how solid and organised these two sides are - you only need to look at their defensive records for confirmation of that - don't expect too many corners.

West Brom v Burnley Tip 3: Under 10.5 Corners @ 4/5 with bet365