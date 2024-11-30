Our football expert offers his Watford vs QPR predictions and betting tips ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash 12:30 (30/11/2024).

Watford moved back into the Championship playoffs with Tuesday’s 1-0 victory at home to Bristol City and they will be aiming for another maximum against QPR, who climbed off the bottom with Wednesday’s 2-0 triumph at Cardiff.

Watford vs QPR Betting Tips

Watford to win 1-0 @ 13/2 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Giorgi Chakvetadze to score the first goal @ 10/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Ryan Porteous to be carded @ 11/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Check out the bet365 sign up offer to claim free bets

Already have a bet365 account? Claim hundreds in free bets with our guide to the best UK welcome offers

Read all about the best betting sites with our expert’s guide

Tight contest could go Watford’s way

Watford have the joint-best home record in the Championship with 22 points collected from eight games and they can grind out a narrow victory over improving QPR in Hertfordshire.

A key aspect of Watford’s excellence at Vicarage Road has been their ability to win tight matches.

Each of their last six home league wins have been by a single goal, including Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Bristol City which was settled by a superb angled strike from Ryan Andrews.

The goal from Andrews was Watford’s only effort on target and it papered over the cracks of a largely underwhelming performance from Tom Cleverley’s side.

However, Watford managed the game well in the final 30 minutes and they will be hopeful of claiming another victory against QPR, who are 15 points below them in the table.

QPR have shown recent improvement and climbed off the foot of the table with Wednesday’s hard-fought 2-0 success away to Cardiff.

But they are the division’s joint-lowest scorers with only 15 goals in 17 games and they may lack the guile to open up a Watford side who have kept clean sheets in three successive home matches.

Watford might need to target some attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window but they will be focused on grinding out results in the run up to Christmas and can end their November schedule on a positive note.

Watford vs QPR Tip 1: Watford to win 1-0 @ 13/2 with bet365

Classy Chakvetadze can make the difference

Giorgi Chakvetzadze has been Watford’s standout player so far this season and is known more for creating chances rather than scoring goals.

However, the Georgian has registered 32 shots (the highest of any Hornets player) and it is a matter of time before he starts finding the net more regularly.

Chakvetdze netted his last goal on the opening weekend of the season but his drought may come to an end against struggling opponents this weekend.

Watford vs QPR Tip 2: Giorgi Chakvetadze to score the first goal @ 10/1 with bet365

Rash Ryan looks an obvious card candidate

Centre-back Ryan Porteous is topping Watford’s card count for a second successive season with seven yellows in just 13 league appearances.

The Scottish international is an aggressive defender and looks attractively priced to add to his caution tally.

Watford vs QPR Tip 3: Ryan Porteous to be carded @ 11/5 with bet365