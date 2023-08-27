Watford vs Blackburn Predictions and Betting Tips: 4/1 Goalscorer in Championship clash

Our football betting expert offers his Watford vs Blackburn predictions and betting tips and ahead of their Championship encounter on Sunday.

Both of these promotion hopeful's have not had the start to season they would have wanted. With just four points from their first three games, this clash represents a chance for Watford and Blackburn to get ahead jump on the season.

Watford vs Blackburn Betting Tips

Watford to win @1/1 with bet365

Imran Louza to score at any time @4/1 with bet365

Lewis Travis first player to be carded @13/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Hard-working Hornets can earn their rewards

Watford have gone three games without a win since their thumping 4-0 victory over QPR on the opening weekend of the Championship season. But they have looked a better side under new manager Valerien Ismael and can get the better of Blackburn at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Ismael's mantra throughout pre-season was about increasing his team's intensity and there has been early evidence of his message getting through.

The Hornets blew away QPR with a four-goal salvo in the first half, and they applied plenty of pressure to Plymouth in an entertaining 0-0 draw.

Ismael's side are averaging 18.3 shots per league game, which is the third highest in the division, and if they keep on playing at such a high tempo they could establish themselves as promotion contenders.

Blackburn have accrued the same number of points (four) as Watford but their performances have been less convincing.

Their highest shot count (21) came in a 2-2 draw at Rotherham, where they had the benefit of playing against ten men for almost half of the contest.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side subsided to a 2-1 loss at home to Hull last weekend and they might not fare any better at Vicarage Road, where they have taken just two points from their last six visits.

Watford vs Blackburn Tip 1: Watford to win @1/1 with bet365

Lively Louza could rock Rovers

Watford's obvious problem has been a lack of high-quality forward players.

Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro left the club this summer, moving to Marseille and Brighton respectively, and the job of leading the line has fallen to Ivorian striker Vakoun Bayo, who was used sparingly last season.

Bayo has netted once in three league appearances this term but the task of replacing Sarr and Pedro is likely to fall upon multiple players, including midfielder Imran Louza, who is being deployed in a more advanced role.

Louza contributed a superb goal and an assist in the 4-0 success over QPR and he has the technical ability to carry on producing moments of magic.

The Moroccan could be Watford's ace in the pack and he looks a probable match-winner this weekend.

Watford vs Blackburn Tip 2: Imran Louza to score anytime @4/1 with bet365

Tough-tackling Travis looks a card candidate

Watford’s aggressive, energetic approach will ask questions of Blackburn, who will be looking to defend resolutely and work their way into the game.

Rovers need to be strong in the tackle and combative midfielder Lewis Travis is sure to be at the heart of their efforts to break up any Watford attacks.

Travis averaged 2.7 tackles per game last season - the fifth-highest tally in the division. He was also booked ten times last term and opened up his card count for the 2023-24 campaign with a caution in the 2-1 victory at home to West Brom on the opening weekend of the season.

The Blackburn captain never takes a backward step and he looks a likely card candidate against the Hornets.

Watford vs Blackburn Tip 3: Lewis Travis first player to be carded @13/2 with bet365