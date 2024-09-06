Wales vs Turkey Predictions and Betting Tips: Winning start on the cards for Bellamy

Our football betting expert offers his Wales vs Turkey predictions and betting tips ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash on Friday.

Cardiff will be lit up this Friday evening, as the Welsh national team prepare for their first outing of the 2024/25 season, hosting Turkey. The Turks were the success story of the Euros, and will hope to carry this momentum into their clash with the Dragons.

Wales vs Turkey Betting Tips

Wales to win @ 8/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Neco Williams over 0.5 shots on target @ 2/1 with bet365

Over 10 corners @ 6/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Home advantage key for Wales

Wales begin a new era on Friday night with a home game against a Turkey side they should be familiar with by now.

Craig Bellamy has been appointed as manager, replacing Rob Page after their failure to reach Euro 2024 was followed by a couple of disappointing friendly results.

And Bellamy will start against an opponent many of his players will know well, as this will be the third meeting between these two sides since June 2023 and Turkey have had the better of those games, with one win and one draw, but home advantage and a ‘new manager bounce’ could be key for Wales here.

The Turks impressed at Euro 2024 with their attacking football and they come into this Nations League B fixture after winning promotion in the last edition of the tournament.

However, outside of tournament football Turkey have been poor travellers for some time and they are winless in their last five trips, a run that includes a 6-1 defeat in Austria and further losses against Hungary and Poland.

The Dragons have been picking up results at home and they are unbeaten in six on Welsh soil, with three wins and three draws, so they should make the most of home advantage to ensure Bellamy’s tenure begins with a win.

Wales vs Turkey Tip 1: Wales to win @ 8/5 with bet365

Williams provides attacking threat

Wales full-back Neco Williams is an intriguing anytime scorer option at a hefty 9/1, but the smarter play could be backing the 23-year-old to at least record one attempt on target.

Williams has four goals in 38 appearances for his country and two of those strikes have come in his last three games, including the opener in the 1-1 draw between these sides in Cardiff last November.

The Nottingham Forest man is yet to open his account for the season in the Premier League but he has been getting chances - averaging a solid 2.3 attempts per-game.

Despite his relatively young age, Williams is one of the more experienced players in this Wales side and he may get a couple of opportunities on Friday, so at 2/1 he looks a strong big-price option to at least test the opposition goalkeeper once.

Wales vs Turkey Tip 2: Neco Williams over 0.5 shots on target @ 2/1 with bet365

Corners markets stand out

The corners line is set at 9.5 for this game and over that number pays out at 5/6, but it could be worth pushing this a little further and backing over 10 - so 11 or more would be required to win.

There have been 28 corners in total across Wales’ last two games and they have won 19 of those themselves. There were at least 10 corners in total in all five of Turkey’s Euro 2024 matches and the last time these sides met there were 12 in total.

Both of these teams have talent in the wide areas and a lot of Wales’ play focuses on sending crosses in towards target man Kieffer Moore. If the game does follow that kind of pattern, then both teams could contribute towards the corners total and 11 or more seems a reasonable figure in this fixture between two attacking sides.

Wales vs Turkey Tip 3: Over 10 corners @ 6/4 with bet365