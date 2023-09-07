Wales vs South Korea Predictions and Betting Tips: Wales heading for further woe in Friendly

Our betting expert offers up his Wales v South Korea predictions and betting tips ahead of their international friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium

Wales will be hoping a break from Euro 2024 qualifying action can bring about an upturn in their fortunes and the Dragons welcome South Korea to the Cardiff City Stadium for a friendly contest on Thursday night.

Wales v South Korea Betting Tips

Wales were beaten by Armenia and Turkey in their last two competitive contests and it’s just one win in 12 games for the Welsh, who take on a South Korea side that performed with a fair amount of credit in last year’s World Cup.

Depleted Welsh may struggle to contain South Korea

It’s a period of change for Wales, with the Dragons bidding farewell to star performer Gareth Bale and things certainly haven’t gone to plan since the former Real Madrid man retired from football.

Wales were beaten 2-0 by Turkey in a Euro 2024 qualifying contest last time out and that followed a 4-2 home loss to Armenia. Those defeats have undone the good work of collecting a point against Croatia, and three points against Latvia, and a crucial reverse fixture against 11 Wolves awaits for the Welsh.

Key performers Tom Lockyer and Dan James are both set to miss Thursday’s Cardiff City Stadium clash with South Korea, and it’s a Wales side already trying to absorb the loss of Bale, and manage the fading talents of Aaron Ramsay.

South Korea beat Portugal in the World Cup last year, they have competed well in recent friendlies against good South America sides Uruguay and Colombia and they look a value bet in Cardiff.

Wales v South Korea Tip 1: South Korea to win @ 31/20 with bet365

Goals could flow in relaxed contest

This friendly clash will certainly not be the focus of Wales’ attention, given Monday’s huge tie against Latvia. It’s likely that there will be a fair few changes made to the Welsh starting line-up by boss Rob Page and that could lead to an exciting contest.

The Dragons should be able to play with freedom, with pressure off, while South Korea have seen 23 goals scored in their last seven matches.

The Warriors play an open and attacking game under manager Jurgen Klinsmann and backing over 2.5 goals looks a bet.

Wales v South Korea Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

In-form Son set to shine

While Wales can no longer call on their shining light in Bale, South Korea most certainly can with Heung-Min Son. The Tottenham forward is fresh from scoring a hatrick in Spurs’ 5-2 win over Burnley and his confidence should be brimming.

The 31-year-old has scored 37 goals in 111 appearances for his national side, and at 15/2, the Spurs forward looks a nice price to score two or more goals.

Wales v South Korea Tip 3: Heung-Min Son to score two or more goals @ 15/2 with bet365