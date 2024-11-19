Our expert offers his Wales vs Iceland predictions and betting tips ahead of Tuesday’s Nations League clash at the Cardiff City Stadium (KO 19:45).

Wales are second in Nations League Group B4 after five games but they face a critical final match against third-placed Iceland in Cardiff.

Wales vs Iceland Betting Tips

Iceland draw no bet @ 10/3 with bet365

Orri Oskarsson to score anytime @ 5/1 with bet365

Jordan James to be carded @ 10/3 with bet365

Iceland can finish with a flourish

Iceland competed in League A in the first two editions of the Nations League and they can maintain the possibility of a return to the top tier by defeating Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Group B4 has been closely contested and there is plenty riding on the final round of fixtures.

Turkey conclude their campaign at home to Montenegro knowing that a victory would guarantee them top spot.

But any dropped points would open the door for Wales, who would need a high-margin victory (by four goals or more) in the event of a Turkish draw and any type of win if the Turks were defeated.

Wales would love to finish first and claim automatic promotion but there is also a real danger of them losing second place to Iceland, who arrive in Cardiff with only victory on their minds.

Iceland closed the gap on Wales to just two points with Saturday’s 2-0 victory away to Montenegro and they will fancy their chances of posting a second success in three days.

Age Hareide’s side drew 2-2 with Wales in October and were entitled to feel a shade disappointed after winning the shot count 20 to eight.

Wales were clinical in the Icelandic capital but they have blanked in five of their last eight games and are weakened in the centre-forward position due to Kieffer Moore’s absence through injury.

Iceland appear to have better attacking options and may only require one goalscoring moment to take the three points and push their hosts into third place.

Wales vs Iceland Tip 1: Iceland draw no bet @ 10/3 with bet365

Oskarsson can take centre stage

Real Sociedad striker Orri Oskarsson has bagged three of Iceland’s nine goals in this Nations League campaign and he looks like their most likely deadlock breaker in the Welsh capital.

The 20-year-old has notched in his last two internationals and is a tempting 5/1 shot to keep the scoring sequence going.

Wales vs Iceland Tip 2: Orri Oskarsson to score any time @ 5/1 with bet365

Combative James may increase his card count

Five Welsh players were booked during last month’s 2-2 draw away to Iceland, including Rennes midfielder Jordan James, who has emerged as a key player for his country.

James loves a tackle but he has already served a Nations League suspension and his card count could increase on Tuesday.

Wales vs Iceland Tip 3: Jordan James to be carded @ 10/3 with bet365