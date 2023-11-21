Wales v Turkey Predictions and Betting Tips: 13/5 Goalscorer fancied for Euro 2024 qualifier

Our football betting expert offers his Wales v Turkey predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales’ hopes of qualifying automatically for Euro 2024 took a major hit last time out when they drew 1-1 with Armenia on Saturday and now they need to beat Turkey and hope Croatia drop points against Armenia to progress.

The visitors have already qualified for next year’s tournament and need just a point to top Group D, pipping Croatia to first in the section.

Wales v Turkey Betting Tips

Turkey draw no bet @ 5/4 with bet365

Kerem Akturkoglu to score at any time @ 13/5 with bet365

Ozan Kabak to be shown a card @ 2/1 with bet365

Visitors can continue their strong form

Turkey are en route to top Group D and are in rock solid form, winning five of their seven qualifiers, and beating Germany 3-2 in a friendly on Saturday.

They need just a point to top the section and got the better of these opponents 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

Wales have struggled going forward in these qualifiers, scoring just nine goals in seven games, and with the pressure high on Rob Page’s side to produce a result, they may come up short in this clash.

The visitors are by contrast the top scorers in the group and will be playing with freedom thanks to having already secured qualification.

Take the stalemate out of the equation by backing Turkey in the draw no bet market.

Wales v Turkey Tip 1: Turkey draw no bet @ 5/4 with bet365

Akturkoglu to find the net

Turkey winger Kerem Akturkoglu has been in solid goalscoring form this season, netting four times in all competitions, and he may be able to translate that run into his international showing.

The Galatasaray star has netted five times in 24 matches for his country, with the latest a goal against Latvia in their 4-0 win and he could extend that record when he faces this Welsh outfit.

Wales v Turkey Tip 2: Kerem Akturkoglu to score at any time @ 13/5 with bet365

Kabak to fall foul of referee

Ozan Kabak has a habit of attracting the attention of the referee and could do so again in this clash against Wales.

The Turkish defender has been booked twice in eight games for Hoffenheim this term and was carded 14 times for his club last season.

Kabak picked up a booking in his country’s 3-2 win over Germany last time out and looks likely to suffer the same fate here.

Wales v Turkey Tip 3: Ozan Kabak to be shown a card @ 2/1 with bet365