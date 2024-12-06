Virgin Bet Fives allows players to win up to £50 each and every week ahead of the weekend's Premier League action.

What is the Virgin Bet Fives ?

Virgin Bet’s premier promotion sees them offer players the chance to win £50 each and every single week courtesy of their free-to-play Fives game.

Customers must simply sign in with Virgin Bet between Monday and Friday, and click to reveal a different player every day.

This game is entirely free, with bettors simply needing to have an account in order to get involved, with bettors then rewarded with a cash prize if any or all of the players scores.

Both these fantastic prizes cost the customer absolutely nothing and with this offer available every single week, players can keep trying their hand for the jackpot.

How to Play the Virgin Bet Fives

For any bettors looking to enter and play the Virgin Bet Fives game has never been simpler, taking no more than a few minutes to get involved.

All players need to do is:

Head to Virgin Bet If you don’t have an account, create one and claim the Virgin Bet sign-up offer Enter your account Head to ‘Virgin Bet Fives’ via the promotions menu Click to reveal the randomly selected player each week day Once done, spin the Goal Bonus wheel Each player is assigned a bonus for every goal scored by the players that weekend Bonus accrued depends on how many goals scored by your players

In terms of ease of use there are a few promotions out there in the UK right now, that not only are so easy to operate, requiring nor more than a single click, and those that provide such an impressive set of cash simply for having players that score.

Virgin Bet Fives Key Terms and Conditions

This promotion is entirely free-to-play, with bettors needing to spend absolutely nothing to enter.

It can only be played once a week and will refresh on Monday ahead of the weekend's set of Premier League matches.

Prizes are given to players within 48 hours depending on the number of goals scored by said players.

All players are randomly selected for bettors, with only five being able to be revealed per week.

Own goals, nor disallowed goals count towards the goal bonus.

Bonus funds credited as cash and can be withdrawn without needing to wager.

How does the Virgin Bet Fives offer compare?

Virgin Bet's Fives offer is generous, with users simply needing to log in each day and play the game in order to get their players for the week.

The bonus amount on offer is good, however it pales in comparison to a similar offer from Betway that allows players to win a minimum jackpot of £25,000 each week.

However it does better the amounts on offer with the likes of Sky Bet with their Match 5 offer, with Virgin Bet's jackpot also paying out as cash as opposed to Sky paying out in free bets.

It must be said that Betway's offer is much harder to win the jackpot on, with players need to get the first goalscorer correct for all of the games picked that week, however there's only four games to pick from as opposed to the five needed with Virgin Bet.

Promotion Jackpot Prediction Needed No. Entries Required Virgin Bet Fives £50 cash Goalscorer 5 Sky Bet Match 5 £20 free bets Match Winner 5 Betway 4 to Score £25,000 cash First Goalscorer 4

Virgin Bet Fives FAQs

Is Virgin Bet Fives free to play?

Yes, the Virgin Bet Fives games are entirely free to play for bettors. Players must simply have an account with Virgin Bet to get involved, with no wagering required.

What is the Virgin Bet Fives?

Virgin Bet Fives is a free to play game where bettors can earn up to £50 cash based off the performances of players they're assigned each week day.

Available each and every week, players are able to get involved without needing to stake any of their own funds to win some extra cash.

What is the Virgin Bet Fives jackpot?

Players are able to win up to £50 by playing Virgin Bet Fives every week, with this being the case for every week no matter if the jackpot is won the week beforehand.