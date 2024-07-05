Venezuela vs Canada Predictions and Betting Tips: Venezuela to march on

Our football betting expert offers his Venezuela vs Canada predictions and betting tips ahead of their Copa America quarter-final showdown.

Venezuela have impressed in the Copa America so far, winning all three of their group games, and now will be seeking a place in the semi-finals as they prepare to face debutants Canada in the last eight.

The Canucks, meanwhile, picked up four points from their group games in their debut appearance in the tournament to finish second behind Argentina.

Venezuela vs Canada Betting Tips

Venezuela can book last-four place

Venezuela were drawn in what looked to be a tricky group, but they navigated the first phase superbly, picking up a 2-1 win over Ecuador, a 1-0 victory against Mexico and, finally, a 3-0 success against Jamaica.

That means they head into this last-eight showdown against Canada with their confidence sky-high and the South Americans should be good enough to make it four wins from four in the US.

Forward Eduard Bello has caught the eye with two goals already, while former West Brom and Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon has also impressed, weighing in with two goals as well.

Canada, on their Copa America debut, will have been delighted to qualify for the knockout stages after recovering from an opening-night defeat to Argentina to beat Peru 1-0, before a goalless draw with Chile secured their progress.

Going any further in the competition, however, may prove beyond them as they are coming up against well-organised opponents who have plenty of momentum on their side.

Rondon to inspire Venezuela again

Much-travelled centre-forward Rondon has proved he has an eye for goal wherever he has played as the physical striker has an impressive goal record for several different clubs, in various countries.

The 34-year-old netted 25 league goals in just 67 games in Spain for Malaga as a youngster before similar productive spells at Rubin Kazan and Zenit St Petersburg in Russia followed early in his career.

Then, in England, at West Brom between 2015-19 he scored 24 league goals from 108 outings, and at Newcastle on loan he also did well, netting 11 goals in 32 league matches for the Magpies.

At current club Pachuca in Mexico, the experienced frontman has 10 league goals from just 21 appearances and his record at international level for Venezuela is good, too, with 41 goals from 106 games.

He is the focal point of their attack, is clearly a reliable goalscorer and should get plenty of chances to add to the two goals he already has in the tournament against Canada.

Goals on agenda in Arlington

It could be an entertaining evening at the AT&T Stadium in Texas with goals predicted at both ends.

Over 2.5 goals would have paid out in two of Venezuela’s three games and while the Reds have not been involved in matches with as many goals so far, this has the makings of a game with plenty of chances.

Venezuela usually go on the attack in a positive 4-2-3-1 set-up and they have players like Rondon, Bello and Darwin Machis who can punish weaker opposition.

Canada have been somewhat cagey so far but that may have to change now we are in the knockout stages and they also prefer a front-footed approach, operating in a similar 4-2-3-1 formation.

